With two tournaments left on its regular season schedule on March 28, Missouri men’s golf’s season looked as if it had little hope of extending past the first stage of the postseason.
In six events, the Tigers had not finished in the top 10 of a tournament, had just once finished outside of the bottom three and had put together two under-par team scores from 15 total rounds.
It was form that would not do come the stroke-play rounds of the Southeastern Conference championship and into the match-play finals. Eight of Golfstat’s top-25 ranked teams in the nation are SEC programs. The eight top-scoring teams after three rounds of SEC stroke play make it to the match play segment. Missouri’s chances of an extended postseason looked slim, going on none.
But then, at the perfect time, form struck.
Missouri put together its two best tournaments of the year in back-to-back weeks in South Carolina and then at its home event at The Club of Old Hawthorne.
The Tigers posted two rounds of 6-under 282 and a 4-under 284 to finish second at The Hootie Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina, beating all other SEC teams in attendance and putting up more under-par rounds in one event than they had across the rest of the season.
They would extend that run of rounds in the red to six the very next week, as they went one better on the team leaderboard. With two 9-under 279s and a 7-under 281, the Tigers took the MU Tiger Invitational trophy — its first event title since Sept. 30, 2019.
“What we want to do is make match play,” Missouri coach Mark Leroux said of the SEC Championship, following MU’s win in Columbia on April 6. “And so that’s eight. Eight out of 14.”
The tournament is still going to be a tough ask for Missouri. Its team averages 2.92-over par per round on the season, which is good for 11th in the conference. Based on scoring average, the all-important 8th spot belongs to Alabama, who averages 1.17-over per round, more than a shot and a half better than MU.
Six teams — Georgia, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Florida — have an under-par average on the season. Every single team in the SEC has recorded a better score this season than Missouri’s low-round of 278.
If the Tigers are going to get a tournament run going, its top-performer Ross Steelman is going to be at the forefront of that push.
The redshirt sophomore has not been outside the top-two on Missouri’s roster in any event this season and enters the conference championship on the back of his second collegiate win. He has a team-low scoring average of 70.29, with 14 of his 24 rounds in the red.
But the Tigers are going to need more than Steelman to make it to the match play.
Rory Franssen is the most likely to fill that need in the No. 2spot. His scoring average of 73.04 ranks third on the team, fractions behind second, and he has posted the Tigers’ single-lowest round of the season with an 8-under 62 at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Nov. 9. The graduate student has 59 career rounds under par for Missouri, and this will be his fourth appearance in the SEC championship.
The only player other than Steelman to better Franssen’s scoring average for Missouri this season is Yu Ta Tsai, whose season average totals to 73. He has a low round of 68, and is a cumulative 2-under for the Tigers’ past two tournaments.
It’s also no coincidence that Missouri’s turn in form has coincided with the inclusion of Tommy Boone in the starting roster. The junior participated in all of the first three events of the spring season as an individual, and the Tigers would have benefitted from his appearance in all three. His first event as part of the tournament five was at The Hootie.
Boone has a scoring average of 73.66 this season and has joined Tsai in playing the Tigers’ past two tournaments in 2-under par, including a 13th-place finish at MU’s home event.
Missouri’s fifth name on the team sheet this week is Walker Kesterson, which could prove to be one of the more important storylines of its week. The graduate student will need to beat his season scoring average of 75.87 to contribute to a match-play run. He is 8-over for MU’s past two tournaments, though has posted three under-par rounds in that span.
Kesterson was included in the lineup over Jack Parker (73.53 scoring average) and Viktor Einarsson (74.71).
The Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, will play host to the SEC Championship for the 20th consecutive tournament. The par-70 course measures 7,005 yards from the tips.
To make it to the match play from 2017 to 2019, 12 over, 11 over and 16 over par have been the scores to take the eighth spot, respectively. Missouri has only once made it to the match-play stage in its past five attempts — in 2017.
The Tigers will tee off between 9:10 and 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in pair with Kentucky.