Hank Zeisler

Hank Zeisler

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri baseball allowed nine runs in the fifth inning as the Tigers got blown out by Texas A&M for the second day in a row, with the game ending after seven innings due to a 13-1 mercy-rule loss for MU in College Station, Texas. 

In Blue Bell Park, the Aggies (22-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) pulled away in the bottom of the fifth, as catcher Hank Bard scored off an error on shortstop Hunter Haas's hit to start the run.

