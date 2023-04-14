Missouri baseball allowed nine runs in the fifth inning as the Tigers got blown out by Texas A&M for the second day in a row, with the game ending after seven innings due to a 13-1 mercy-rule loss for MU in College Station, Texas.
In Blue Bell Park, the Aggies (22-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) pulled away in the bottom of the fifth, as catcher Hank Bard scored off an error on shortstop Hunter Haas's hit to start the run.
Right fielder Brett Minnich hit a three-run homer to extend Texas A&M's lead to 5-0.
Left fielder Jace LaViolette followed by launching a two-run homer to left field. Haas hit an RBI single to score second baseman Austin Bost, making it 8-0.
Third baseman Trevor Werner took advantage of the momentum by hitting a two-run RBI single give the Aggies a 10-0 lead. Haas and Bard scored off of Werners hit.
Things continued to get tough for the Tigers (21-13, 4-10) in the bottom of the sixth. Travis Chestnut hit a three-run home run to left field to give the Aggies a 13-1 lead.
Missouri's lone run came in the top of the sixth. First baseman Hank Zeisler hit a sacrifice fly to left field, which allowed second baseman Trevor Austin to run home.
Rorik Maltrud started on the mound for Missouri. The right hander struck out eight batters but gave up nine hits and seven runs in 4⅓ innings of work.
The Tigers will have one more chance against the Aggies as they face off for the series finale at 12:00 p.m. Saturday in College Station, Texas.