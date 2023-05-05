 Skip to main content
Tigers run-rule Ole Miss, take series

Missouri baseball carried its momentum from Thursday's comeback victory into Friday's matchup against Ole Miss, where the Tigers claimed a 13-3 run-rule victory.

Tim Simay, right, and Cole Tolbert of Ole Miss hug before the start of Friday’s game against Missouri on May 5, 2023, at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, MO. Ole Miss, who was last year’s national champion, lost by 10 runs.

Mizzou's bats were on fire in its second game against Ole Miss, recording 13 hits with four players recording two hits each. 

Cam Chick of Missouri swings and misses against Ole Miss on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, MO. Chick, who went 1-for-3, is batting only .143 this season.

Missouri shortstop Matt Garcia prepares to throw to first in a game against Ole Miss on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Taylor Stadium, in Columbia, MO. Garcia went 1-for-4 in the game.

Ole Miss coach Mike Clement watches a play in a game against Missouri on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Taylor Stadium, in Columbia, MO. Clement was a part of the previous year’s College World Series-winning squad.

  • George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most. 