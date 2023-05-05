Tigers run-rule Ole Miss, take series

Missouri baseball carried its momentum from Thursday's comeback victory into Friday's matchup against Ole Miss, where the Tigers claimed a 13-3 run-rule victory.
Mizzou's bats were on fire in its second game against Ole Miss, recording 13 hits with four players recording two hits each.
The Tigers blew the game wide open in the fourth inning, recording six unearned runs that started with a score by Dalton Bargo, who reached home on a throwing error. Thanks to a 2-RBI single by Cam Chick, and subsequent RBI from Trevor Austin, Hank Zeisler and Bargo, the Tigers jumped to an 8-0 lead by the end of the fourth.
MU's offense got started quickly in the blow out victory, as Luke Mann hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Zeisler also had an impactful performance at bat, recording 3 RBI and a home run in the sixth inning.
Pitcher Javyn Pimental earned his first win of the season, recording three strikeouts and allowing four hits with one earned run.
The win clinches the series victory for the Tigers, and is Missouri's second Southeastern Conference series win of the season.
MU plays Ole Miss in Game 3 for a chance to sweep at 2 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Stadium.
George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.