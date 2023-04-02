Missouri softball emptied its dugout in the third inning of Sunday's game against No. 16 Alabama to celebrate an exciting two-run home run that sent the Tigers ahead of the Crimson Tide in the series finale.
After being blanked 4-0 in both of their first two games against the Crimson Tide, the Tigers were finally able to score their first runs of the home series, as Missouri (22-16) cruised past Alabama (26-11) 11-3 in five innings.
Junior Chantice Phillips paved the way to Missouri's run-rule victory. The junior from Kansas City went 3-for-3 at the plate with a two-run home run, a double and a single.
"That's just overwhelming love and support," Phillips said of her team greeting her at home plate after her homer. "I just know they're always in my corner regardless. It's so nice to have all of them and just to see them all when I was rounding third base. It just gave me a feeling of warmth and joy."
The win is only Missouri's second in Southeastern Conference play.
The Tide got on the board early after starting pitcher Jordan Weber gave up one home run and three total runs in the first three innings.
Missouri then answered for the first time this weekend.
Sophomore Kara Daly's RBI double into right field scored the Tigers' first run of the series, launching a string of Missouri shots that filled the packed Mizzou Softball Stadium with chants and plenty of noise from fans.
The momentum continued with Maddie Gallagher's RBI groundout and Katie Chester's full-count double that scored one more to even the score. With Chester on second, Phillips launched her two-run home run over the center field fence to cinch Missouri's unwavering lead.
"Our hitting coach talks about how hitting is contagious all the time," Phillips said. "And, we just needed to string them together ... today just finally clicked for everybody on the team. So, it felt good to get everybody rolling and getting on the same page."
Laurin Krings entered the circle in the third inning. Krings, who pitched 8⅔ innings Saturday, notched Sunday's win by holding the Tide scorelesss and claiming two strikeouts.
"She's elevated her thought process," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said of her junior pitcher. "She's really learning the craft of pitching and being able to manipulate the ball and throw both sides of the plate and keep them off balance with a changeup. That's what she needs to continue to do for us to carry any momentum into postseason."
Missouri extended its lead in the fourth, scoring two more. Jackson scored on a wild pitch, sliding into the tag to knock the ball loose. Then a Crenshaw fielder's choice scored Alex Honnold.
Four more runs in the fifth closed the run-rule victory.
"I'm just so happy to get a dub," Phillips said.
As MU faces LSU in a three-day series on the road starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Anderson said it was nice to see the ball finally bounce in Missouri's favor.
"We have very few weekends left," she said. "They have to feel the exhilaration of victory, and we haven't had that. When you lose six or seven games in the last inning, you don't know if you can do it until you have an opportunity to be able to shut down a team like Alabama — you don't know if you're capable of it. And that's the experience that they gained today."