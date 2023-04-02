Chantice Phillips mug

Chantice Phillips

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri softball emptied its dugout in the third inning of Sunday's game against No. 16 Alabama to celebrate an exciting two-run home run that sent the Tigers ahead of the Crimson Tide in the series finale.

After being blanked 4-0 in both of their first two games against the Crimson Tide, the Tigers were finally able to score their first runs of the home series, as Missouri (22-16) cruised past Alabama (26-11) 11-3 in five innings.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

