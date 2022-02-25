Missouri opened the SEC Indoor Championship in College Station, Texas on Friday with three distance competitors advancing to the finals of their respective events Saturday.
In the men's mile, junior Marquette Wilhite and senior Martin Prodanov advanced to the final with Wilhite setting a new personal record of 4 minutes, 3.89 seconds, 10th best in indoor program history.
Three other Tigers — freshman Trevor Peimann and sophomores Angus Beer and Davis Helmerich — set personal records in the event but did not qualify for Saturday's final.
On the women's side, redshirt senior Melissa Menghini finished in the top 10 with a time of 4:41.89, advancing to the finals Saturday.
In the field, senior Sydney Oberdiek took 10th in the women's weight throw , hurling for 63 feet, 6.75 inches. For the men's team, redshirt junior Mitchell Weber threw for a top-10 hurl of 68-6 PR, moving to fifth all-time in the Missouri indoor record book.
Sophomore Ayele Gerken set a PR of 20 feet4½ inches, a top-10 finish and breaking her third-best jump in program history.
Graduate student Savannah Nevels set a PR with a time of 7.70 in the women's 60-meter dash, placing her ninth in program history for the indoor event. Despite setting a personal best and marking her name in the program record book, Nevels finished last in a loaded field.
Nevels also a set a personal best in the women's 200 with a time of 23.91, moving her to second all-time for Missouri. Sophomore Rondajai Washington's PR of 24.02 moves her to third all-time in the program's indoor record book.
In the men's 200, both freshman Isaiah Vigliano and junior Blake Hays set personal bests with times of 21.84 and 22.00 respectively. Vigliano also set a PR in the men's 200 with a time of 49.01.
In the women's pentathlon, freshman Isabella Sokolova set a personal best in the 60 hurdles, finishing the event with a time of 8.70.
Freshman Johnny Martin also set a PR with a 1:45.11 time in the men's 800. In the women's 5,000, junior Mikayla Reed set a personal best with a time of 17:11.67.
Both the men's and women's team have scored three points at the meet, placing them both in last of teams with points scored. Saturday will feature events not conducted Friday including relays, high jump, shot put and triple jump.
The Tigers return to action at 1:15 p.m. Saturday with the start of the men's and women's high jump. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+ and live results will be posted to Flash Results.