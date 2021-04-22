Missouri men’s golf started Day 2 at the SEC Championship one place on the leaderboard, and one stroke short of a qualifying position for the match-play finals. It will begin Day 3 three places and six strokes behind.
Only three teams recorded a lower score Thursday than they did Wednesday at the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The Tigers were among the group that went the other way.
Missouri posted a second-round 11-over 291, five strokes worse than its first-round score, to drop to 11th on the team leaderboard and six shots behind eighth-placed South Carolina in the final match-play qualifying spot.
But it could have been a lot worse.
Missouri’s four counting scores at the end of the day were a combined 11 over par after the first nine holes and well off the qualifying pace. All four recorded even-par 35s on the back nine to stop the slide and keep Missouri in contention for Friday’s final round.
Rory Franssen led the Tigers after Round 1, but his second round mirrored the rest of the team.
He birdied his final hole of the day for a 5-over 75, which dropped him from tied for fifth to tied for 21st on the individual leaderboard. Franssen entered the second round four strokes off the lead at 2 under, but is now 3 over — eight shots off the pace set by Georgia’s Spencer Ralston at 5 under.
Ross Steelman is now the closest Tiger to Ralston’s lead through two rounds after posting MU’s best score in the second round.
On a day where bogeys littered the card of many in the field, Steelman made it home with 17 pars and one bogey for a 1-over 71 to climb three spots on the individual leaderboard into a tie for 12th.
Tommy Boone went two shots better than his first round, posting a 2-over 72 that pushed him 10 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 38th. It was Missouri’s second-best round of the day.
Boone and Yu-Ta Tsai both recorded three birdies in Round 2, the most on the Tigers’ roster, but Tsai had one more drop shot than his teammate on the way to posting a 3-over 73. The score was one stroke better than his first-round total and will have him enter the third and final round tied for 44th.
Walker Kesterson was Missouri’s drop-score for the second round in a row. He signed for an 8-over 78, which followed a 6-over 76 to sit tied for 65th after 36 holes.
Between the Tigers and the final qualifying spot are South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky. The Gators and the Wildcats trail the Gamecocks, who occupy the last spot into the SEC match-play tournament by four strokes. Missouri is two strokes further adrift.
Alabama, the only team to post an under-par total in Round 2, leads the event at 1 over after a 3-under 277 on Thursday.
The Tigers will tee off in Round 3 with Kentucky and Texas A&M at 9–9:40 a.m. Friday, beginning on the 10th hole.