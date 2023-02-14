Missouri softball started its season over the weekend, going 3-2 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.
The No. 23 Tigers will remain in the Sunshine State this week, facing No. 20 UCF (3-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. On Friday, Missouri will kick off play in the Panther Invitational against Butler at 9 a.m. in Miami, where MU is also slated to play Pittsburgh and host FIU.
Over the first five games of the season, Jenna Laird’s performance earned her a spot on the All-Tournament team. The junior shortstop hit .500, posted a .667 slugging percentage and was 6-for-6 on stolen-base attempts.
The No. 23 Tigers also picked up their first ranked win of the year over then-No. 8 Northwestern on Saturday.
MU coach Larissa Anderson said she was happy with how her team played but will be making adjustments going forward, especially with the lineup.
“We’re just up and down because of our inexperience,” she said.
Anderson said she plans to keep Laird and senior Alex Honnold at the top of the lineup, while spots 3-5 continue to fluctuate. She also voiced the need for a catcher who’s more consistent behind the plate and in the batter’s box.
The Tigers had to shake some preseason jitters after their first loss of the season against national runner-up Texas. Anderson said her team was “trying to do too much” against the Longhorns and were more concerned with the “name on their chest rather than just going out and playing Missouri softball.”
There was no evidence of inexperience in the circle, however. Junior Laurin Krings and freshman Cierra Harrison set the tempo in Missouri’s victories.
Krings allowed just one run and four hits in a complete-game victory over Northwestern. Anderson said Krings’ execution in the circle definitely had an impact on Missouri’s defense.
“If you have a pitcher that is controlling the strike zone and getting easy outs and getting key strikeouts, it elevates everybody’s confidence,” Anderson said.
Harrison picked up wins against Fordham and Prairie View A&M, allowing just two hits and striking out 14 strikeouts over eight total innings.
Anderson said Harrison has the “it” factor and “the best freshman arm” she’s had during her five years at Missouri.