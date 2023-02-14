Laurin Krings (copy)

Missouri softball started its season over the weekend, going 3-2 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.

The No. 23 Tigers will remain in the Sunshine State this week, facing No. 20 UCF (3-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. On Friday, Missouri will kick off play in the Panther Invitational against Butler at 9 a.m. in Miami, where MU is also slated to play Pittsburgh and host FIU.

