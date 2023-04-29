Missouri softball returned to College Station, Texas to finish Game 1 of its final SEC road series against Texas A&M, as well as play a whole new set of innings for Game 2.
The series opener was suspended Friday in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain. The two remaining frames were played on Saturday, with neither side picking up any runs and leading to Texas A&M taking the first game 6-2.
The Tigers pounced back in Game 2 with an 8-1 victory over the Aggies.
Missouri solidified its win with two unearned runs in the third inning off an error by Aggies centerfielder Allie Enright. Missouri first-baseman Riley Frizell took home four insurance RBIs, two in both the sixth and seventh innings, to charge towards the overpowering victory.
Tigers pitcher Jordan Weber took the win on the mound, allowing just one run on four hits and two strikeouts.
The series tiebreaker will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at Davis Diamond and can be watched on the SEC Network.
Clayton Whiting advances to consolation semis in U.S. Wrestling Open
Missouri wrestling freshman Clayton Whiting made it to the Under-20 freestyle semifinals at the U.S. Open on Saturday.
Whiting (184 pounds) fell in the semifinals of his weight class 9-4 to South Dakota State freshman Bennett Berge. Berge pushed to earn eight points in the second period kicked off by a four-point play.
The Tiger reached the semifinals by defeating Penn State commit and Askren-trained Connor Mirasola 7-4. The two went back and forth in the opening period, ending the first tied at three points a piece before Whiting earned four points to secure the win.
Whiting will now compete for third place at 10 a.m. Sunday in the consolation semifinals.
Three members of the Tiger Style Wrestling Club also have the opportunity to compete for third place, starting a bit further back in round two of the consolation group of eight.
Kade Moore (141) fell in his weight class’ quarterfinals 6-0 to Cornell freshman Vince Cornella. Moore will take on North Carolina freshman Jayden Scott at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cameron Steed (157) fell in his weight class’ quarterfinals 2-0 to high school junior and Penn State commit Joseph Sealey. Steed will take on Iowa freshman Aiden Riggins at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Ryan Boersma (285) fell in his weight class’ quarterfinals 6-0 to high school junior and Stanford commit Carter Neves. Boersma will take on Ethan Vergara at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Missouri takes three top individual finishes in Rock Chalk Classic
Missouri men’s and women’s track and field took home six top-three finishes at the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kaesha George started the day off with a victory for the Tigers in the women’s javelin throw, where she threw for 149 feet, 6 inches.
The Tigers also swept top positioning in both men’s 1500-meter races. Junior Dan Brookling finished first in the invitational with a time of 3 minutes, 47.99 seconds, while freshman Drew Rogers finished first in the open race with a time of 3:52.33.
Missouri senior Jayson Ashford came one second short of winning the men’s 200 with a 21.10 finish. Senior Sydney Oberdiek finished second in the women’s hammer throw with a distance of 203-5.
Freshman Kaia Downs rounded out the Tigers’ podium finishes with a 11:20.70 in the women’s 3000 steeplechase to secure third.
Two Hickman alum, who now compete for Kansas, picked up victories at the event. Former Kewpie Cale Littrell finished first in the men’s 3000 steeplechase with a 9:26.24 finish, while Chandler Gibbens won the men’s 5000 race with a time of 14:31.06.