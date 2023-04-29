Missouri softball returned to College Station, Texas to finish Game 1 of its final SEC road series against Texas A&M, as well as play a whole new set of innings for Game 2.

The series opener was suspended Friday in the bottom of the sixth inning due to rain. The two remaining frames were played on Saturday, with neither side picking up any runs and leading to Texas A&M taking the first game 6-2.

