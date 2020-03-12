The NCAA championships for swimming and diving and indoor track and field apparently will go on as planned, despite recent news of the spread of coronavirus and cancellations of a number of other sporting events.
NCAA president Mark Emmert released a statement saying the events will go on, but only "essential staff" and "limited family attendance" will be allowed in for the competitions.
Missouri has seven competitors in the men's swimming and diving competition, and six in the women's meet.
The men are Nick Alexander, Jack Dahlgren, Daniel Hein, Micah Slaton and Danny Kovac in swimming. Leonardo Garcia Varela and Carlo Lopez qualified in diving.
The women who qualified for Missouri are Jennifer King, Megan Keil, Meredith Rees and Sarah Thompson in swimming, and Maddie Huitt and Savana Trueb in diving.
The men's swimming championships are scheduled for March 25-28 in Indianapolis; the women's championships are March 18-21 in Athens, Ga.
In track and field, Ja'Mari Ward, Karissa Roman, and Roberto Vilches will be competing in the indoor track and field championships on March 13-14 in Albuquerque, N.M.