Laurin Krings

Laurin Krings

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Building off the momentum from a ranked series win, 13th-seeded Missouri softball defeated No. 12 seed Mississippi State 3-1 on Tuesday in the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Missouri center fielder Alex Honnold sent an RBI double to center field in the fifth inning to bring home Jenna Laird and give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.