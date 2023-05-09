Building off the momentum from a ranked series win, 13th-seeded Missouri softball defeated No. 12 seed Mississippi State 3-1 on Tuesday in the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Missouri center fielder Alex Honnold sent an RBI double to center field in the fifth inning to bring home Jenna Laird and give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
The run came in response to Mississippi State third baseman Nadia Barbary’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Barbary’s homer was one of only two hits allowed by Missouri starter Laurin Krings, who struck out three in a complete-game effort.
Krings said her confidence in the circle stems from her ability to trust the preparation that she and her coaches have put in. The junior also highlighted the Tigers’ run of big wins at the end of the season, which included taking two of three games against Arkansas this past weekend.
Mississippi State’s poor fielding also came up as a factor in Missouri’s win.
Entering Tuesday, the Bulldogs (28-25) were the worst fielding team in the Southeastern Conference with a .954 fielding percentage.
The Tigers (34-23) were able to capitalize on their mistakes, as Payton Jackson reached on a fielding error by Bulldogs second basemen Macy Graf with two outs in the second. Maddie Snider then hit a triple to right-center to score Jackson for the first run of the night.
Missouri third basemen Kara Daly added the Tigers’ third run with a double down the left foul line in the seventh to score Laird. Daly and Laird combined for four hits in the contest.Earlier Tuesday, Daly was named Player of the Week by D1Softball after hitting walk-off home runs both Saturday and Sunday against Arkansas.
“It’s amazing to know that they are going to come out to (hit and) support me, especially Kara Daly,” Krings said.
MU’s attention now shifts toward No. 5 seed Alabama (38-17), which the Tigers face at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“We want to keep the club open,” Krings said, “and the party-crashing mentality.”