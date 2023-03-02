After another jam-packed weekend on the coast, Missouri softball will be landlocked in the Midwest for a couple of weeks.
The Tigers (12-4) hit the road again this weekend with another busy schedule, competing in five games over three days in Stillwater and Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. It is Missouri’s final nonconference tournament of the season.
The No. 23 Tigers will begin play at noon Friday against Maine (4-5) before facing No. 3 Oklahoma State (13-1) at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Missouri faces Maine for a second time at noon and Tulsa (7-8) at 2:30 p.m. Missouri ends the weekend with another game against Tulsa at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Coach Larissa Anderson said the Tigers will have some familiarity against Oklahoma State with assistant coach Jeff Cottrill — Oklahoma States’ former hitting coach — in Missouri’s dugout, but said the Cowgirls are an entirely new team with few returners. She said her team is preparing to face dynamic lefty pitcher Kelly Maxwell, a strong fifth-year senior with Women’s College World Series experience.
Oklahoma State climbed national polls this week, rounding out the top three. The Cowgirls are currently on an 11-game win streak.
Last weekend, the Tigers lost two of their five games, falling to Oregon State and then-No. 22 Oregon. Both close losses were results of conceding runs scored in the last two innings of games.
Anderson said the tight competition was good experience for the Tigers, especially since they hadn’t been in situations like it with the pressure to come out on top.
“Playing five different opponents in such a short period of time is really, really tough,” Anderson said. “Coming off an emotional loss and being able to rebound in 20 minutes to play another opponent, it’s tough to do. But they fought and they competed and they really set the tone from the very beginning.”
The Tigers continue to boast some powerful performances, such as junior Alex Honnold and sophomore Julia Crenshaw’s back-to-back home runs against BYU and sophomore Kara Daly’s grand slam against Cal Poly. Junior Riley Frizell continues to establish a strong presence both at the plate and on first base.
Anderson calls her junior first baseman a “spark,” as well as the voice of the team.
“She has tons of energy,” Anderson said. “She’s very, very enthusiastic and she carries that same energy on the field.”
On top of the Ohio native’s other notable hitting statistics, Frizell’s homer against Oregon was her third on the season, which matched her career-best season total of home runs from 2021. Anderson also said, as an indicator of Missouri’s offensive power, that her entire lineup has the ability to notch home runs.
Ahead of the upcoming invitational, Anderson said the Tigers are preparing to solidify their lineup in preparation for SEC play next week. With that, Missouri is also looking forward to this weekend’s bus ride, which Anderson added is much more comfortable than traveling via plane.
She said bus rides help to develop team chemistry. The best way to build an electric pregame atmosphere on the road, she said: music blasting, lots of dancing and all the pictures to remember it by.