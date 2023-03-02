After another jam-packed weekend on the coast, Missouri softball will be landlocked in the Midwest for a couple of weeks.

The Tigers (12-4) hit the road again this weekend with another busy schedule, competing in five games over three days in Stillwater and Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. It is Missouri’s final nonconference tournament of the season.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

