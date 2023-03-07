Julia Crenshaw mug (copy)

Missouri softball won’t need plane tickets or gas money this week as the Tigers compete in Columbia for the first time this season.

The No. 24 Tigers (15-6) face Kansas City (5-13) at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Softball Stadium after spending the past four weeks playing in Florida, California and Oklahoma. After its home opener, Missouri hosts No. 17 Kentucky (12-5-1) on Friday to commence SEC play in a three-day series.

  Sports reporter, spring 2023.

