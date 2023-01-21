Missouri track and field had two athletes earn first-place finishes at the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

In the Tigers' second meet of the season, Jacob Ridderhoff took first in the men's mile, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 6.76 seconds, and Jonathan Schmidt won the men's 800-meter run in 1:53.70. Dan Brookling trailed only Ridderhoff in the men's mile, finishing in 4:10.10. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you