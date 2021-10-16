Missouri women’s golf will travel to San Marco, Texas, to compete in the Jim West Challenge. The tournament starts Sunday at the Kissing Tree Golf Club.
This will be Missouri’s first tournament since Sept. 27-29, when the Tigers hosted and won the Johnie Imes Invitational.
“We’ve been keeping momentum going from our last tournament,” MU senior Noelle Beijer said. “We have a very good flow at the moment.”
Missouri’s lineup will include Keagan Dunn, Brianne Bolden, Beijer, Sophia Yoemans and Emily Staples.
Bolden, Beijer and Yoemans featured in the 2019 edition of the tournament. Beijer posted the team’s best individual performance to finish tied for 22nd.
The tournament will hinge on how the Tigers adapt to the unique challenges the course poses.
“The par 3s are known on this golf course,” Tigers coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. “To be on the top of this leaderboard, it’s going to be important we do really well on those par 3s.”
The coaching staff has emphasized to the players the importance of converting the longer par 3s and trying to birdie on the par 4s.
Missouri is one of 15 schools competing in the Jim West Challenge and one of three SEC schools, joining Tennessee and Texas A&M.
“The competition is really good here,” Priesmeyer said.