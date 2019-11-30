Next stop for Missouri’s volleyball team? A site to be determined in the NCAA Tournament.
And the Tigers won’t have to wait long to take that ‘to be determined’ qualifier off their destination and learn where exactly they will open play next Thursday in the tournament’s first round. In fact, they will gather Sunday evening (7:30 p.m.) to watch the ESPNU telecast of the Selection Show and find out their assignment.
Regardless of where it plays, Missouri (21-7, 13-5 SEC) will enter the postseason on a roll after Saturday night’s straight-set sweep of LSU (25-20, 25-22, 25-18) in the team’s regular-season finale at the Hearnes Center, MU’s third straight win. The Tigers of Columbia dispatched the Tigers of Baton Rouge behind 51 kills and .357 hitting on offense, while Missouri limited LSU to 26 kills on .138 hitting.
It was the second one-sided victory of the season over LSU. Earlier, Missouri won in four sets in Baton Rouge in early October.
“Tonight was our third consecutive win to end the regular season, so I’m definitely pleased with how our group finished strong down the stretch,” head coach Joshua Taylor said in a media release. “Against LSU, we had so many attackers step up and it really kept their defense off-balance.
“We’re excited to learn our destination and opponent for the NCAA Tournament in tomorrow night‘s selection show. We’ll quickly get back to work in the gym and prepare for the next step in our season journey.”
On Saturday, Andrea Fuentes paced the Tigers with 44 assists, while Kylie DeBerg recorded 13 kills and two aces. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana added 12 kills on .526 hitting, and Leketor Member-Meneh accounted for 10 kills and eight digs.
In her top match this season, Claudia Dillon pitched in with seven kills on .700 hitting, three solo blocks and four total blocks. All four of those statistics are season highs for her.
Riley Sents’s 12 digs means she has now recorded double digits in digs in eight straight matches, and 12 times in her past 13 matches.
The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament will be played Dec. 5-7 at 16 pre-determined campus sites, each with four teams competing in single-elimination first-round play. The first-round winners meet in a single-elimination second-round game at the same site, and that winner advances to the Regionals on Dec. 13-14.