Missouri softball’s Alex Honnold might be shy, but she definitely isn’t shy on the field and at the plate.
The junior center fielder from West Des Moines, Iowa, notched Missouri’s first runs of Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over Kansas with a two-run home run over Mizzou Softball Stadium’s left field fence.
Honnold’s long ball in the first inning of the Border War makes 10 for the center fielder this season. She’s currently batting .425 with 36 RBI and is a Top 25 Finalist for 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.
“I’m just so glad that someone who works as hard as she does and is having such a great year is getting the notoriety and the recognition that she deserves,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said.
The win improves Missouri to 8-0 in midweek games and 26-20 on the season. The Tigers extend their homestand through the weekend with a series against North Texas (26-17) starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday and the series will wrap at noon Sunday.
“I think we just wanted (the win) so bad,” Julia Crenshaw said of Wednesday’s game. The sophomore catcher went 2-for-3 in the outing, tallying the game-winning RBI double.
The Tigers scored the bulk of their runs in the first thanks to Honnold and consecutive singles by Crenshaw and Maddie Gallagher.
Kansas (20-20) found its way on the board in the third with a solo homer by shortstop Haleigh Harper.
The Jayhawks then evened the score at 3 in the sixth after a drought of runs from both teams, scoring one off a single from catcher Lyric Moore and another from a fielding error by Jenna Laird at shortstop.
Missouri answered in the bottom half of the inning, though.
Kara Daly doubled to the fence, advanced to third on a Payton Jackson ground out before coming home via Crenshaw’s double.
“What I like about Crenshaw is she’s being more aggressive on every single pitch,” Anderson said. “Early on in the season, she was way too selective. ... She’s jumping all over the first good hittable pitch right now, and that’s great to see because we definitely need her in the middle of the lineup.”
Although Kansas notched a single in the seventh inning, the Jayhawks couldn’t mount a comeback and was shutout by freshman pitcher Taylor Pannell.
Laurin Krings also saw game time in the circle, earning the win with an inning of work.
“We needed to feel that feeling of the tie ball game and coming from behind because that’s something that we really have struggled with,” Anderson said. “We’ve given up a lot of games late in the seventh inning. So, for us to be able to capitalize and score late, that is something that we really needed to feel, and hopefully we can carry that momentum moving forward.”
Anderson said the Tigers are reeling to face North Texas this weekend, their second consecutive home series.
“We have two series at home,” Krings said of the game plan heading into the weekend. “You might as well put on a show.”