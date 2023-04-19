Missouri softball’s Alex Honnold might be shy, but she definitely isn’t shy on the field and at the plate.

The junior center fielder from West Des Moines, Iowa, notched Missouri’s first runs of Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over Kansas with a two-run home run over Mizzou Softball Stadium’s left field fence.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you