A shining second round propelled Ross Steelman to an individual victory and the Tigers to a first place title in the Prairie Club Invitational on Monday.
Missouri won the Valentine, Nebraska, tournament handily, defeating second place Sam Houston State by 20 strokes. The Tigers entered the last day leading by three shots but pulled away from their competition with a 5-under final round. Missouri finished with an 866 on the par-871 course.
Steelman’s first place finish is the best by a Missouri freshman in the better part of a decade. The Rock Bridge product’s 8-under 65 in the second round was the best round in the tournament, and it launched Steelman to an individual victory, the first for a Tiger freshman since 2012. The redshirt freshman tallied six birdies and a pair of eagles in the round. Steelman finished six strokes better than his teammate Rory Franssen, who placed second.
With his top-two finish, Franssen captured his fourth top-five finish at the Prairie Club Invitational. A senior from Inverness, Scotland, he improved by one stroke every round, starting with a par 73 and ending with a two-under 71 on Monday. With the tournament’s completion, Franssen has 101 rounds under his belt as a Missouri Tiger.
Senior Ricky Sanders lept sixteen spots from round two to three, carding five birdies in the final round to finish tied for sixth. He finished 3-under.
Also competing for the Tigers were freshman Viktor Einarsson and junior Jack Parker. Parker’s 14-over-par was good to tie for 31st and Einarsson’s 5-over 224 tied for 11th.
Missouri travels to Jonesborough, Tennessee, for its next competition. The Tigers hope to continue their momentum into the three-day Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Oct. 11-13.