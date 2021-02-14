Missouri wrestling traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sunday for the Cowboy Challenge. Originally scheduled as a quadrangular meet, it was later changed to a bracket style tournament. The tournament included West Virginia, Wyoming and another top-10 program in No. 6 Oklahoma State.
The Tigers finished the tournament with multiple medalists, including three first-place medalists in Dack Punke at the 125-pounds category, freshman Josh Edmond at 141 and No. 3 Brock Mauller at 149 .
Punke wrestled teammate Noah Surtin in the firs- place match and bested him 3-1 in sudden victory . Edmond won the championship by injury default to remain unbeaten on the season. Mauller also won gold in sudden victory against No. 4 Boo Lewallen of Oklahoma State in a top-5 showdown. The match could prove impactful for seeding implication when it comes time for the NCAA tournament.
The Tigers will return to Columbia before heading to Lawrencville, New Jersey, for the 2021 Mid-American Conference championships. Missouri is defending champion and will look to secure its 10th conference title.
Tigers get decisive win over Cyclones
Missouri tennis came back from behind to earn a 4-1 victory over Iowa State on Sunday. The Tigers got the doubles point and won three single matches for the series win.
Junior Bronte Murgett and senior Marta Oliveira got the doubles win on Court 1, while seniors Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin won on Court 3.
In singles play, Ellie Wright and Oliveira won on courts 1, 2 and 4. After Sunday’s win, Missouri tennis’ record stands at 11-3.
Up next, the Tigers move on to Southeastern Conference action. Missouri hosts Ole Miss on Thursday and Mississippi State on Sunday. Both matchups are set to start at noon.