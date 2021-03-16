Two college basketball stars with Columbia ties — one of which plays in the city while the other used to — earned accolades from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday.
Missouri's Jeremiah Tilmon and Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley — a 2018 Rock Bridge alum — were both named to the USBWA's All-District VI team, a 10-player squad featuring nominees from the states of Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Tilmon, who was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team last week, notched career highs of 12.3 points and seven rebounds per game for a Tigers squad that went 16-9 and earned a No. 9 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. Tilmon and Missouri await a game against eighth-seeded Oklahoma set for 6:25 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Mosley was one of the country's leading breakout stars, improving his scoring average to 19.8 points from 8.3 points per game in 2019-20. His efforts nabbed him a spot on the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team and the MVC's Most Improved Player award, as well third place in the league's Larry Bird Trophy (Player of the Year) voting.
Iowa's Luka Garza was named the District VI Player of the Year while Drake coach Darian DeVries was named Coach of the Year. Tilmon, Mosley and Garza were joined on the All-District Team by Oral Roberts' Max Abmas, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp and Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski.