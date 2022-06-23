“It was a very, very cold day in Florida,” Jean Cerra recalled. “It was a very, very cold day in that room.”
The topic at the January 1981 NCAA convention at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami: allowing women to compete under the umbrella of the NCAA — the next logical step for some of them following the 1972 passage of Title IX.
Cerra, MU’s assistant athletic director and director of women’s athletics from 1976-85, joined 10 other female administrative trailblazers in taking a stance that would forever change women’s collegiate athletics: Women’s athletics should be governed by the same body that had governed men’s athletics.
Their position, controversial even among fellow women athletics administrators, meant abandoning the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women that had long governed women’s collegiate sports.
Before Cerra was fighting for women to compete in the NCAA, MU women’s administrators had been fighting just for the right to play. Alexis Jarrett was Missouri’s first head softball coach, hired in 1974, two years after Title IX was passed into law on June 23, 1972.
“I was teaching in Minnesota at the time ... , so I went back to all of my PE instructors and even the football coach and several people and said, ‘This is the job,’ and they all said, ‘You’re crazy! Nobody can do that,’” Jarrett said.
“That” meant serving as assistant director of athletics for women, coordinator of women’s sports information and head softball, basketball and women’s track and field coach. Jarrett responded, “You can only be No. 1 once.”
Jarrett’s first task became establishing schedules for MU’s female athletes. She followed the guidance of the AIAW, which then was the presiding administration for collegiate women’s athletics.
“They instructed us to form the state organization. Schools like Missouri-Rolla, UMSL, UMKC, any of the schools that had any sports, we reached out to. That’s where we set our basis to begin with,” she said.
Once the statewide conference had been established, Jarrett shifted focus to enabling women’s competitions between schools in what was then the Big Eight Conference.
“When I came in, there was nothing set up — not at any place, not at any school,” Jarrett said. “I was charged with getting in touch with all the athletic directors of the Big Eight … , and then we set up a time to meet so that we could form a structure.
“So we met, and we said, ‘OK, these are the sports that I have,’ and Kansas said, ‘This is what I have,’” she recalled. “We all got together, and we set up the sports that we could try to compete in.”
Jarrett recalls how appreciative she is of the cooperation between these women athletic administrators. Their work became far more significant than the rivalries, noting her tremendous relationship with KU’s women’s athletic director and longtime women’s basketball coach Marian Washington.
Jarrett said she also appreciates that the women’s department was separate from the men’s at the time.
“We were one of seven in the country that was set up completely separately from our men,” she said. “We had to raise our own money and do our own thing, which I liked because we didn’t depend on the men.
“We didn’t take anything away from (the men). The respect we had was enormous,” Jarrett said. “For the first two years, (the men) just didn’t know what we were up to.”
One man who did notice what Jarrett and other women’s coaches and administrators were up to was legendary MU head basketball coach Norm Stewart.
“I’m not a saint,” Stewart said, “but I saw people and what they were trying to do. And if I could help them, I would try and help them. I’ve always been somebody that’s not afraid to give some advice.”
He did more than give advice. Stewart secured practices in 1974 for the women’s basketball team on the Hearnes Center main floor, where the men practiced.
Stewart also developed a profound working relationship with longtime women’s basketball coach Joann Rutherford until her retirement in 1998. Stewart notes that they could always go to each other when they had a problem.
He recalls, “When you’re in a position to help, I think you should try to do that.”
“There’s always people in large agencies that are territorial,” he said. “They protect that territory regardless of whether they’re going to help or hurt. I’ve always tried to shy away from that and not be in that position. ... I think that’s what guided me.”
The trajectory for women’s athletics at Missouri changed dramatically in 1976. The women’s programs merged with the men’s. Jean Cerra was also hired that year as director of women’s athletics.
Cerra arrived with a vision of allowing women to compete in the NCAA rather than the AIAW.
“Athletics was the only place left on a college campus, pretty much in most professions, where women were expected to govern women only,” she said. “That they were not capable of governing anything other than women.
“I felt there was no way that women were ever going to be able to aspire to be directors of athletics as long as their administrative responsibilities were restricted to governing only women.”
Cerra recalls how controversial a position this was to take at the time, because it was taking a stance against the AIAW. She outlined for the Missourian the widely unreported history of the 10 other women who took this stance with her and created a lasting change.
“We were trying to advance the requirements of Title IX as quickly as possible because time was of the essence for these young women,” she said.
“Obviously, if you’re a senior and you say, ‘Well, we’ve got to wait five years’ or ‘We’ve got a five-year plan,’ that means nothing to them. They’re left out. We had to act as quickly as possible,” she said.
The administrators formed the Council of Collegiate Women’s Athletic Administrators in 1979.
On that cold January day at the 1981 NCAA convention, the initial vote to bring women’s athletics into the NCAA failed. The administrators reconvened later, and after more discussion the legislation passed.
That action led to the creation of NCAA-sanctioned championships in women’s sports that in time dealt a death knell to championships conducted by the AIAW and the money that flowed from them.
Many women administrators were still unhappy with the result. The AIAW sued the NCAA for antitrust in federal court.
Because of the incorporation of women’s collegiate athletics into the NCAA, the CCWAA transitioned into the National Association for Collegiate Women’s Athletic Administrators and grew to over 2,000 members. The NACWAA is now known as Women Leaders in College Sports.
Cerra is proud of the stance she and the other administrators took.
“That vote in 1981, and the efforts that we made to bring it about, is one of the key points in the history of women’s sports,” she said proudly.
The incorporation of women into the NCAA paved the way for athletic departments across the nation. As Cerra says, she explained to former MU athletic director Dave Hart, “You’ve got to remember that the part of my anatomy that I need to do this job exists from the neck up and not from the neck down.”
Title IX is a transcendent document. But it was the people who put it into practice that made progress possible.
Deb Duren succeeded Jarrett as head softball coach. She speaks about how progress is evident every time her high-school aged granddaughter takes the mound to throw a pitch.
“Probably the thing that makes me most proud to watch her team … is the fact that they’re out there playing,” Duren says. “There was so much at the time that we were just fighting for the right to play. … I’m very happy that we did it.”