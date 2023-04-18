 Skip to main content
'To play and to love it': MU golfer Bondesson's practice, passion spur stellar freshman season

Missouri men’s golf co-head coach Mark Leroux believes there are two things that make a great golfer.

“There are a lot (of golfers) that worked real hard, that put in a lot of time on the course, on the practice tee, on the putting green,” Leroux said. “But I think it’s a combination of that amount of time spent and the true passion for the game of golf, you know, to play and to love it. And I think (Alfons Bondesson) has that.”

Missouri co-head coach Mark Leroux, left, and Alfons Bondesson

Missouri co-head coach Mark Leroux, left, and Alfons Bondesson read a putt at the SEC Match Play Championship on Sept. 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Alfons Bondesson putts at the SEC Match Play Championship

Alfons Bondesson putts at the SEC Match Play Championship on Sept. 27 in Birmingham, Alabama. Bondesson finished 60th in the stroke play portion of the event.
Alfons Bondesson crouches down to read the green

Missouri men's golfer Alfons Bondesson crouches down to read the green at the SEC Match Play Championship on Sept. 27 in Birmingham, Alabama. Bondesson and MU will compete in the SEC Championship on April 19-23 in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
