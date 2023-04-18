'To play and to love it': MU golfer Bondesson's practice, passion spur stellar freshman season

Missouri men’s golf co-head coach Mark Leroux believes there are two things that make a great golfer.
“There are a lot (of golfers) that worked real hard, that put in a lot of time on the course, on the practice tee, on the putting green,” Leroux said. “But I think it’s a combination of that amount of time spent and the true passion for the game of golf, you know, to play and to love it. And I think (Alfons Bondesson) has that.”
Bondesson, now a freshman at Missouri, made an instant impression on Leroux when the coach first watched Bondesson represent his native Sweden at the 2021 European Boys’ Team Championship in Denmark.
“He was very consistent, and his golf IQ seemed to be high,” Leroux said. “He seemed to know how to manage a golf course and manage his golf game.”
Leroux watched Bondesson shoot 73 and 69 to shoot even par over two rounds and tie for 15th against the stiffest junior competition in Europe, and he headed back to Missouri to convince his co-head coach, Mark Hankins, that Bondesson needed to be a Tiger.
In November 2021, Bondesson signed his letter of intent to play at Missouri, and since arriving on campus in 2022, he’s excelled. The freshman has posted top-five finishes in two tournaments and received SEC Freshman of the Week honors in March.
But Bondesson’s journey to his stellar first year at MU was anything but traditional.
As a kid, Bondesson didn’t care for golf.
“My dad first tried to take me out to the golf course when I was younger, and I really never liked it or never stuck to it because I was playing hockey at that time,” Bondesson said.
It took one of Bondesson’s teammates from his hockey team who also played golf to get him into the sport. When Bondesson was 13, he started playing competitively.
Although he started much later than many of his peers, Bondesson quickly caught up to many of the elite Swedish players in his age group thanks to his desire to work hard and his passion for golf that Leroux praised.
“We never had to worry about where he (was), because if he (was) not at home, he was always on the golf course,” Bondesson’s father, Hakan Bondesson, said. “He left in the morning after breakfast, he brought his lunch to the club, he was there hanging around with his friends and he came home late at night.”
Alfons Bondesson quickly ascended up the ranks nationally but was snubbed from representing Sweden’s national team on multiple occasions.
“When he has been where he could be selected for a team or selected for high school and he hasn’t, he’s always been very, very strong,” Hakan Bondesson said. “He’s been motivated by that, to show them that (he is) better than what they think.”
At the 2021 Swedish Junior Strokeplay Championship, Bondesson sent a message with his play that the coaches at the Swedish Golf Federation could no longer ignore.
Trailing by six strokes heading into the final round of the tournament, Bondesson fired a bogey-free 4-under round to win by two strokes.
Just a few weeks later, Bondesson got a call from the Swedish National Team informing him he’d been selected to represent his country at the European Boys’ Team Championship, where he played in front of Leroux for the first time.
Since enrolling at Missouri, the challenges facing Bondesson and his golf career have shifted.
“You get thrown in the college life quick,” he said. ... “A lot of outside stuff can kind of impact your game, and it’s like everything is new, and you don’t really know where you are and where you stand. So, I mean, that’s just something you’ve got to deal with.
“That’s how it is, and I just think that’s why it’s kind of easier to play better the second semester, because I know all this stuff.”
Bondesson certainly has looked more comfortable in his second semester.
Both of his top-five finishes have come in the spring, and he fired a career-low 8-under 64 at the Colleton River Collegiate in Beaufort, South Carolina.
Leroux believes Bondesson’s spring success can be traced back to that combination of a willingness to work hard and a passion for the game.
Leroux even compared those traits he sees in Bondesson to ones he saw in current PGA Tour players Peter Malnati and Hayden Buckley during their time at Missouri.
“I think if he continues on this trajectory,” Leroux said, “and given the opportunities that we have here at Mizzou, I could see him be becoming an All-SEC player by the time he’s done here.”
Bondesson will get one final opportunity to make his case as an All-SEC performer this season when the Tigers tee it up in the SEC Championship on Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
“I think that he’s going to have a successful professional career,” Leroux added, “whether that’s the Challenge Tour underneath the European Tour umbrella or the Korn Ferry Tour or even one of those two top-tier tours.”