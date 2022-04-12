Going into the final round of the MU Tiger Invitational on Tuesday in Columbia, Jack Parker held a one-shot advantage over three golfers including Brock Polhill of Wichita State.
Eighteen holes later, Parker became the individual champion of the event for the second win of his collegiate career.
The Tolton alum finished 13-under 203 after posting a final round 3-under 69.
“It seemed like my whole game was firing on all cylinders,” Parker said. “I didn’t miss a lot of fairways, didn’t miss a lot of greens.”
One of the few greens Parker missed came at the 16th on a par-3. Tied atop the leaderboard with Polhill, Parker bogeyed the hole to lose the lead for the first time since the opening round.
But his composure never wavered.
The following hole, Parker stepped up and pounded his drive down the middle of the fairway on his way to making birdie while Polhill made bogey to give Parker the lead back for good. He went on to make par on 18 to secure the victory.
“It means everything,” Parker said. “It feels kinda full circle being able to win my last regular season event as a Tiger here at the course I grew up on.”
Parker played the first 50 holes before making his first bogey of the event and tallied only two over the three-round tournament.
“Jack has played solid these past two days. All three rounds were fantastic for him,” coach Mark Leroux said. “It kind of got a little shaky there at the end, but when you birdie 17 and par 18 to finish up that’s a great way to end it.”
Parker said he has no certain plans following his time with Missouri but would like to take a run at playing professionally.
Tigers repeat as team champions
While Parker’s first-place performance stood out amongst the field, his teammates also played key roles en route to Missouri’s tournament win.
The Tigers shot an impressive 38-under 826 that included three top-10 finishes individually.
“Home course advantage is huge in golf,” Leroux said. “It’s also difficult to play and win when that’s what‘s expected of you.”
Charlie Crockett and Yu-Ta Tsai finished in fourth and fifth place respectively. Crockett shot a 70 to finish the event at 9-under and finished in the top five for the second consecutive event, coming in fourth place. Tsai made four birdies and four bogeys to shoot a final round 72.
Just missing out on the top five, Jack Lundin finished in a tie for eighth after posting a final round 76. Tommy Boone, one of the team’s two seniors competing in possibly his last event at the Club at Old Hawthorne, played consistently from the opening tee to the final green to finish in 11th at 3-under.
Of the three individuals to compete for Missouri, Dawson Meek finished the best with a share of 19th. Michael Terblanche ended the event in a tie for 36th and Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson finished in 53rd.
The team will carry the momentum from back-to-back strong performances into the SEC Championships April 20-24 in Sea Island, Georgia.
“It’s always great to go in with momentum and to keep that going. The SEC is a stacked league,” Leroux said. “Everyone’s good, everyone can win, everyone can come in last.”