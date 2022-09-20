Tolton junior Madison Uptegrove announced her commitment to play softball at Missouri via Twitter on Monday.
In the Tweet, Uptegrove shared pictures of her wearing MU apparel when she was younger. She also thanked the Missouri coaching staff for “an amazing opportunity to represent my hometown.”
Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett said that Uptegrove’s work ethic is hard to match.
“She puts in a lot of work outside of team practice on individual work, on hitting,” Bartlett said. “Even during the season, she’s doing softball almost every day of the week.
“They’ve got a certain level of expectation over there, and they think Madison fits the bill. I think she’ll be fine.”
Uptegrove plays shortstop and hits in the heart of Tolton’s lineup.
“We’re letting her call some defenses in the field,” Bartlett said. “Madison checks all the boxes and she’s a great teammate.”
Uptegrove was a key piece of the Trailblazers’ Class 2 state championship team as a freshman. She’s been a first-team all-state selection at shortstop in her first two high school seasons.
Uptegrove is the second player from Columbia to commit to the Tigers in as many years. Rock Bridge senior Abby Hay committed to MU last fall.