Top Five Since '05: Karissa Schweizer

Plenty of athletes have excelled during their tenure at MU, and plenty of them have shined in their professional careers afterward. This five-part Missourian series highlights five of the best Missouri athletes over the last 15 years, based on their performances as a Tiger and beyond. We don’t rank them; nor do we include more than one athlete from any particular sport. These are their stories.
Karissa Schweizer called her grandfather, Frank Schweizer, one November night in 2016 during her junior year at MU, just as she’d phoned him before every one of her races since her first track meet in middle school.
When Schweizer was younger, these calls contained some strategic talk, as Frank was a collegiate runner and a Hall-of-Fame coach in Iowa. But by the time she made this call, the phone conversations had become more of a nice ritual, a pleasant habit to speak to her role model, the man who taught her much of what she knows both about running and about life.
This specific call in 2016, though, was a little different than the ones she’d made before. This time, it was before the biggest race of her career at the time — the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, IN. Frank was in town to watch her, and available to talk face-to-face.
“I still called him,” Schweizer said. “Whenever I would talk to him that day before (a race), he would always leave, saying, ‘I’ll be waiting for you to call tonight.’”
Got to keep traditions alive, right?
Grandfather and granddaughter had plenty to talk about the next evening. Schweizer won the national championship — the first of her six cross country and track and field national titles in her four years at Missouri.
The thing is, she was never supposed to be this good. People were never supposed to recognize her in the grocery store or ask for her autograph out at track meets.
In high school, the Urbandale, Iowa, native never won a state cross country title. She did win an IAHSAA track title in the 3,000 meter run, but those earlier years didn’t suggest to many the promise of the level of success she reached later at Missouri.
Still, Schweizer had some offers from universities with better running pedigrees than Missouri, and rightfully so. But that didn’t matter to her.
“Really, I think (Missouri) was just the best fit for me,” Schweizer said. “I didn’t want to go to a school that was already consistently making Nationals and consistently performing at a high level, because I knew those achievements wouldn’t mean as much. And when I went to Mizzou, the whole page everyone was on was trying to build something like that and to get to that point.”
MU cross country head coach Marc Burns could see that Schweizer would be something special almost as soon as she arrived on campus. She was the team’s No. 2 runner behind All-American Kaitlyn Fischer her freshman year; and while Fischer was the star at the time, Schweizer quietly worked behind the scenes to make a name for herself.
She qualified for the Cross Country National Championships as a true freshman, and finished 155th. Burns didn’t care how high his newest prodigy placed, however — qualifying for the NCAA Championships a year out of high school is fairly rare. He knew Schweizer had the chance to be exceptional.
After a year or so of running circles around both her teammates and opponents, Burns decided it might speed up Schweizer’s development if she started working out with Missouri’s men’s team.
“We tried to keep her from training with our guys too much because I’m sure, as a guy, it doesn’t feel great that you’ve got a girl beating you up in practice,” Burns chuckled.
But even that wasn’t challenging enough for Schweizer, so Burns set up private training sessions in which he and Will Crocker, MU’s record-holder in the 1,500 meters, could work with her. The two assigned her all kinds of different workouts, ranging from weight room sessions to short-interval, high-pace runs.
One workout in particular stood out more than anything. Burns made Schweizer run 800 meters three times, with just a minute of rest in between. The first two were at a normal race pace, around two minutes, 24 seconds, while the last was as close to a full-on sprint as possible, coming in anywhere from two minutes, 11 seconds to two minutes, 16 seconds.
After that was over, she rested four or five minutes and started the trio of 800-meter runs again. And then one more time for good measure.
“She killed it every time,” Burns said. “To be able to do that workout on that short of rest — most people wouldn’t be able to do (that).”
And while Schweizer is a generational talent and now an Olympic hopeful, she never seemed to let it go to her head. For instance, she never advertised that she volunteered at a local elementary school three to four times a week, helping out its young runners. In fact, Burns had to ask Schweizer to quit being so selfless, as he didn’t want his star runner wearing out her legs by standing around when she should be resting.
So they came to a compromise: She only helped out the kids once or twice a week from then on. But she never publicized anything about it; this wasn’t something she was doing to make herself look good. She genuinely wanted to help because she cared.
Now, Schweizer is in Portland, Oregon, the furthest she’s ever been from home and her grandfather. Out on the West Coast, she runs with the Nike Bowerman Track Club and has set a goal of making the U.S. National Team this coming year — hopefully, leading to a spot on the Olympic team in 2020.
And who’s to say she can’t do it? After all, she was never supposed to be this good, anyway.
