Missouri softball wrapped its tour of Florida on Sunday and returned to Columbia boasting two ranked wins and a championship in the 2023 FIU Panther Invitational in Miami.
Among the 11 games, the Tigers (9-2) shut down then-No. 8 Northwestern and then-No. 20 Central Florida and went undefeated in the Panther Invitational.
MU's two losses to this point came against Louisville and then-No. 6 Texas on opening weekend.
Missouri's 6-0 week allowed it to climb in this week's ESPN/USA Softball rankings, jumping two spots to No. 21 in the poll.
The Tigers head to the west coast this weekend to compete in the Mary Nutter Cathedral City Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California. They will play five games during the three-day tournament, opening against Cal Poly at 2:30 p.m. Thursday before taking on BYU at 5 p.m.
Missouri then faces Oregon State at 5:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, MU plays No. 24 Oregon at 5 p.m. and Long Beach State at 7:30 p.m.
MU coach Larissa Anderson said she witnessed a lot of growth from her team over the weekend and is looking forward to watching them compete on the road again.
"We don't care who we're playing, we don't care what the name is across their chest," she said. "We just have to make sure we're playing Mizzou softball."
Junior Jenna Laird currently leads the Tigers at the plate with a .487 batting average and .667 slugging percentage. Anderson said the shortstop is the spark to the entire offense and an extremely valuable player at the top of the lineup.
Other elements of Missouri's powerful offense include junior Alex Honnold and sophomore Julia Crenshaw. Both players have three home runs under their belts this season. Honnold also was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Monday.
New faces and younger players make for an up-and-coming Missouri team, but Anderson said they never take anything for granted.
"Everyone who's getting an opportunity right now was very, very patient last year," she said. "They respect the upperclassmen and now it's like 'this is our time, we've paid our dues, we're going to take advantage of every opportunity we have,' because they know it may not be there next year."
As Missouri softball embarks on another hectic weekend, Anderson said learning to work through the grind is a key component to preparing the team for a successful postseason.
Anderson said every early morning workout and late night practice equips her team to be tired because "tough teams win on Sundays."
"Every single experience we go through, every face of adversity, every time we're in a moment in the game, " she said, "we have to learn from that experience so that when we have it again, we're prepared for it."