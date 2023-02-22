Larissa Anderson

Larissa Anderson

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri softball wrapped its tour of Florida on Sunday and returned to Columbia boasting two ranked wins and a championship in the 2023 FIU Panther Invitational in Miami.

Among the 11 games, the Tigers (9-2) shut down then-No. 8 Northwestern and then-No. 20 Central Florida and went undefeated in the Panther Invitational.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you