Two Missouri track and field competitors — seniors Olivia Evans and Anna Sullentrup — were named to the Mizzou '39 on Wednesday. Mizzou '39 recognizes outstanding seniors based on their academic achievement, leadership and service at MU.
Evans, a senior from Louisville, Kentucky, competes in throwing events for the track team, including the weight throw. Balancing four years of journalism and four years of track and field was Evans' largest test at the collegiate level while trying to convince others that she could do it all.
"I had people on campus tell me if I really wanted to do all I dreamed of academically, that track would have to take a back seat," Evans said. "I think really for me that these last four years, I’ve just been constantly selling my story and my vision for myself to everyone.
"I think winning Mizzou '39 shows non-athlete students that athletes are more than the dumb jock stereotype and I think it shows my fellow athletes that we are capable of more."
Sullentrup is a member of both the track and the cross country teams. The biochemistry major was one of 13 women's cross country runners named to the 2021 Fall SEC Honor Roll.
MU swimmer also gets honors
Missouri women’s swimmer Sarah Thompson was also named to the Mizzou ‘39 on Wednesday.
The bioenvironmental engineering major has been dominant for the Tigers this season. Winning silver in the 100-yard backstroke at the SEC Championships, she also earned three NCAA Championships berths in the 50 free, 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. Thompson received SEC Swimmer of the Week honors three times throughout the season as well (Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Feb. 1).