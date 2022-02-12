Missouri men's golf posted a two-round score of 5-over 565 on Saturday at the Florida Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, where it was led by Yu-Ta Tsai.
Tsai posted a first-round 3-under 67 at Mark Bostick Golf Course that included a three-hole stretch of consecutive birdies that contributed to a total of four on the round.
He followed up his first-round performance with a second-round 71 that gives him a share of 11th place heading into the final round Sunday.
Michael Terblanche, who is playing as an individual, had three bogeys in a four-hole span during Round 1 but recovered nicely with three birdies in his final six holes to finish the round in 69.
Round 2 saw Terblanche post two birdies and two bogeys to finish even-par. He currently has a share of 18th place.
Missouri sits in a tie for seventh with Georgia Southern and trails six schools, including two fellow SEC schools. Florida (24 under) holds the tournament lead, 13 shots ahead of second-place Oklahoma State. LSU is even par and in fifth place after two rounds. Florida's B team is in fourth at 3 under.
Accompanying MU's top scorers, Jack Parker and Jack Lundin each shot 71 in both the first and second rounds. The pair share a tie for 31st going into Sunday.
Tommy Boone, one of two Missouri seniors on the roster, opened with 73 and followed it up with a second-round 71 to share a tie for 46th.
Charlie Crockett shot 72 in Round 1 but struggled in the afternoon en route to a second-round 79. He is currently tied for 74th.
Final round action will begin at 7:00 a.m. Sunday.