As a brisk morning turned into a warm Saturday, a crowd gathered to see the Tigers men’s rugby team fall to the Jayhawks 41-12.
The game, which was Missouri’s alumni day, was a tighter contest than the score reflected.Despite the score line, Missouri and Kansas shared the ball fairly evenly, with the Tigers dominating play for large sections of the game. However, the Tigers could do little by way of scoring despite getting painfully close to the try line on multiple occasions.
Other than struggling to punch the ball into the try zone, turnovers, penalties and lapses in defense doomed the Tigers.
“We fought hard,” said Matthew Wagenknecht, Missouri’s inside center and the scorer of the Tiger’s second try, “the big thing was it came down to our personal mistakes and as a team, they took advantage of it. They scored most of their points off of screw ups on our part, but when we played our game we dominated the field and that’s what allowed us to score those few tries.”
The Tigers came out strong to start the game, but they could not get the ball across the try line. After a grinding advance down the middle of the pitch stalled, Kansas quickly moved the ball out to the wing where it was deposited in the try zone after a long run up the line.After this initial score KU did not let up, keeping Missouri out of the try zone for the entirety of the first half.
Kansas would press their advantage, keeping the ball in the Missouri end of the pitch and scoring four trys in the process.By the halftime whistle blow, the Jayhawks led 24-0.
Missouri came out of the halftime break with renewed enthusiasm. After some back and forth play, the Tigers finally broke through KU’s stubborn defense as Bon Jangconverted Missouri’s first try of the day.
Momentum then briefly shifted in favor of MU after the try.Captain Jacob Reuter lifted a wonderful kicked pass between two KU defenders to set the Tigers loose on their way to another try.After some physical play at the try line, Tigers inside center Matthew Wagenknecht punched in Missouri’s second attempt of the day.
The two consecutive trys were not enough for the Tigers to maintain momentum, and KU soon took control of the last part of the game.The Jayhawks continued to score in the closing minutes, and by the time of the final whistle, they had amassed a 41-12 lead.
“If we clean up those mistakes and we play how we know we can play, we make big impacts like in the beginning of that second half,” noted Remington Wilson, who suffered from a gash on the head in the late second half. “We really started running the offense we know how to run and started taking our time. We were really effective and scored two tries back to back.”
Despite the loss, the Tigers kept up their enthusiasm, giving spirited cheers to the referees, opponents and fans.Missouri will face Arkansas on October 29 in Columbia for their next match.