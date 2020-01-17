Robert Kuhlmann and Michaela Hackbarth both raced to wins in the 600 meters Friday at the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse as Missouri track and field dominated the Missouri Intercollegiate, the team's second straight home meet victory.
Kuhlmann, a senior, won the men's 600m in a time of 1:22.69, and Hackbarth, a redshirt freshman, won the women's race in 1:39.07. Kuhlmann also anchored the Tigers' victorious 4x400-meter relay, as the Tigers' team of Jayson Ashford, Nylo Clarke, Caulin Graves and Kuhlmann won in 3:22.17.
Other highlights for Missouri included sophomore Roberto Vilches' win in the high jump (2.22m, or 7-3.25) and Jordan McClendon's distance of 20.10m (65-11.5) to win the weight throw. McClendon's win was her second straight this season.
This was Vilches's first meet of the indoor season for Missouri. He finished 15th at the NCAA Indoor Championships a year ago.
All together, the Tigers took home 12 wins in the meet, their first after the winter break. Missouri track and field is next in action at the Texas A&M Invitational next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25.