Former Missouri outfielders Kameron Misner and Trey Harris both got non-roster invitations to Major League Baseball spring training camps.
Misner was invited by the Miami Marlins and Harris was invited by the Atlanta Braves.
Misner played for the Tigers from 2017-19. He was named 2017 Freshman All-American, 2018 Preseason Second Team All-SEC and 2019 Preseason Second-Team All-American.
In his junior season, he had a career best 54 runs scored, 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases. He was one of only seven Tigers in the past 10 years to get 10-plus doubles and 10-plus home runs in the same season.
His 50 career stolen bases ranks fifth all-time in Missouri history.
Misner was drafted 35th overall by the Marlins in 2019. The Marlins signed Misner in July. He has been playing minor league baseball since.
Harris played for the Tigers from 2015-18. In 2015, Harris earned Freshman All-SEC and SEC-All Tournament honors.
He finished his Missouri career ranked seventh all-time with 37 stolen bases, ninth all-time with 767 career at-bats, 10th all-time with 156 career RBI and 11th all-time with 28 career home runs.
Harris was drafted in the 32nd round, 952nd overall by his hometown Braves in 2018, but he has yet to play in a game. He has been playing minor league baseball since.