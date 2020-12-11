Two former Tigers were among the 18 players selected in Thursday's MLB Rule 5 Draft.
Right-handed pitcher Reggie McClain was selected by the New York Yankees from the Philadelphia Phillies system.
Brett Graves, also a right-handed pitcher, was selected by the Oakland Athletics from the Miami Marlins system.
The MLB Rule 5 Draft is held each December during winter meetings. Its purpose is to prevent teams from stockpiling too many young players in their farm system when other teams could play them in the major league.
The Rule 5 Draft is separate from the more widely known Rule 4 Draft — more commonly called the amateur draft or, simply, the MLB draft — where teams select athletes directly from high school, college or amateur teams. McClain was selected in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners and Graves was taken by the Oakland Athletics in the 3rd round of the 2014 MLB draft.
Graves has recorded 21 games in the majors, all in 2018 with Miami. He tallied a record of 1-1 out of the bullpen with at 5.40 ERA and one save in 33.1 innings pitched.
In his two years in the majors, McClain has played in 19 games, 14 with the Mariners in 2019 and 5 with Philly in 2020. With the Phillies, McClain has an era of 5.06, WHIP of 1.667 and 0.85 strikeouts per walk.