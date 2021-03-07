Missouri cross country will have two representatives in the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships, the NCAA announced Sunday.
Kieran Wood and Sarah Chapman each earned individual bids to the championship race. They were among the top 38 athletes selected via an automatic qualifier.
This is the second consecutive season that the Tigers will have individual student-athletes in the championship. Chapman will be the first Missouri female runner in three years to participate in the event after Karissa Schweizer's 2017 appearance.
Both Wood and Chapman featured in the All-Southeastern Conference first team after finishing fall with top-5 finishes at the SEC Championships.
The event is slated for March 15 at Oklahoma State University, after it was pushed back to spring because of COVID-19. Live action will begin at 11:50 a.m. with the women's race, followed by the men's race at 12:40 p.m. Viewers can watch the action live on ESPNU.