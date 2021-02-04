No. 6 Missouri wrestling is back in action Sunday for its final home meet of the season. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is coming to the Hearnes Center for what will be both teams' final conference meet before the Mid-American Conference championships .
After a week off due to the cancellation of a meet at Kent State, coach Brian Smith’s Tigers enter the SIUE meet with a 9-0 record. The Cougars are 2-4 in dual meets.
The Tigers are used to blowout victories, having outscored their opponents 308-46 in meets this season. A big component of the scoring gap has been the team's success in securing bonus points from pins, technical falls and major decisions. Bonus points have always been part of the Tigers' style under Smith.
The Tigers have been aggressive with their scoring, totaling 33 matches that have resulted in bonus-point victories.
The SIUE program uses a similar style, as its coaching staff has multiple products of Missouri wrestling. Head coach Jeremy Spates was an All-American for Missouri in 2004, and assistant coach Ty Prazma finished his career as a Tiger with 83 wins from 2010-15.
While Sunday's dual is a homecoming for some, it's a farewell for others. Missouri seniors Rodrigo Diaz and Wyatt Koelling could be taking the mat for their final home match if they choose not to pursue the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all winter athletes.
Perhaps the day's most appealing scheduled matchup pits the Cougars' Saul Ervin — the program's first-ever MAC Wrestler of the Week — against Missouri's undefeated Allan Hart, who has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation and twice this season has won MAC Wrestler of the Week honors.
The meet is set to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hearnes Center, and it will be streamed live on ESPN3. After Sunday, the Tigers will finish off the regular season at the Cowboy Challenge on Feb. 14 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.