Missouri track and field has three more athletes heading to nationals.
Roberto Vilches, Christopher Conrad and Georgi Nachev each clinched their spot in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with their performances in the quarterfinals of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The trio will join Sophia Rivera, Ava Curry and Ayele Gerken, who managed the feat on Thursday.
Vilches was the first to secure his berth to Eugene, placing 11th in the high jump with a leap of 7 feet, ½ inch.
Conrad set a personal best en route to extending his season, placing fifth in the 800-meter race with a time of 1 minute, 47.33 seconds.
Nachev, competing in the triple jump, matched Conrad with a fifth-place outing to clinch a berth to nationals. His hops came in at a season-best 53-4½.
Missouri has more athletes looking to extend their season Saturday. Claudia Diaz will compete in the first round of the high jump, Melissa Menghini is racing in the quarterfinals of the 3,000 steeplechase and Euphenie Andre, Mirieli Santos, Mara Heusler and Arianna Fisher take on the first round of the triple jump.
Columbia College's Dukes takes second in men's half marathon
Alexander Dukes will return to Columbia with a silver medal.
The Columbia College track and field junior placed second in the men's half marathon at the NAIA Outdoor Championships on Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Dukes ran the 13.1 miles in 1:09.40 seconds to secure the runner-up finish. He was 34 seconds behind gold medalist Christian Colon of Life University.