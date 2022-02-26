Missouri track and field entered the finals Saturday at the SEC Indoor Championships with field competitors on the cusp of gold medals, as the SEC and NCAA-leading high jumper Roberto Vilches took the stage.
The junior clinched first place in the men’s high jump with an attempt of 7 feet, 3¾ inches.
Vilches was 1¼ inches away from his personal record, which he matched earlier in the indoor season and set in 2019.
Continuing with field medals, junior Georgi Nachev took second in the men’s triple jump with a PR of 54-1, setting a personal record.
In the men’s mile, junior Martin Prodanov finished second, shattering his previous PR and school record by more than a second with a time of 3 minutes, 57.37 seconds.
Junior Marquette Wilhite became the third Tiger to break four minutes in the indoor mile in program history, moving to second all-time with a time of 3:58.90 in a sixth-place finish.
On the women’s side, redshirt senior Melissa Menghini finished sixth with a personal best of 4:38.62, which is now the third-fastest women’s indoor time for Missouri all-time.
Junior Isabelle Christiansen set a PR by more than 10 seconds in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:32.56, missing the top-10 record book by nearly a second.
Sophomore Rece Rowan also set a PR, hurling for 56-1¾ in the men’s shot put.
The men’s team finished the SEC Indoor Championship with 33 points in 10th place, as the women’s team took 14th place with 11 points.
Next up for Missouri is the NCAA Indoor Championship from March 10-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Tigers have close to two weeks to prepare before the start of the outdoor season.