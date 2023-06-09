Roberto Vilches

 Courtesy of MU athletics

MU track and field's Roberto Vilches placed third in the men's high jump final at the NCAA Championships on Friday in Austin, Texas. The senior cleared 7 feet, 4¼ inches to earn first-team All-American honors.

South Florida senior Romaine Beckford won the event, clearing 7-5¼.

