MU track and field's Roberto Vilches placed third in the men's high jump final at the NCAA Championships on Friday in Austin, Texas. The senior cleared 7 feet, 4¼ inches to earn first-team All-American honors.
South Florida senior Romaine Beckford won the event, clearing 7-5¼.
Kansas junior and Hickman alum Chandler Gibbens finished 17th in the men's 5,000-meter final. Gibbens completed the race in 14 minutes, 24.71 seconds. Stanford junior Ky Robinson took gold in 14:04.77.
Missouri has three athletes competing Saturday in the final day of the championships — Claudina Diaz in the women’s high jump final at 7:30 p.m., Kaia Harris in the women’s discus final at 7:35 p.m. and Euphenie Andre in the women’s triple jump final at 8:10 p.m.