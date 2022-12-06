Wake Forest Duke Football

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman throws a pass during the first half of an game against Duke on Nov. 26 in Durham, N.C. Per Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson, Hartman intends to play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23 against Missouri.

 Ben McKeown/The Associated Press

Amid speculation about his starting quarterback, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson confirmed Tuesday that he expects Sam Hartman to play in the Gasparilla Bowlon Dec. 23 against Missouri.

“Sam has certainly told us that he’s planning on playing in the game, and we’d love to see him break the ACC touchdown pass record (he is currently tied with former Clemson star Tajh Boyd),” Clawson said. “Sam’s a guy that’s going to finish what he started.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports reporter, Spring and Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you