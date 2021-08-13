Missouri baseball landed transfer pitcher Chris Wall from just two miles away at Columbia College. The Wentzville native and Timberland High School alumnus joins the Tigers after three seasons with the Cougars.
Wall finished the 2021 season with an 11-1 record and 1.92 ERA. He recorded 138 strikeouts.
The two-time All-NAIA pitcher also went 6-0 with a 0.81 ERA in 2020. He struck out 69 of the 107 batters he faced that season.
Wall joins the Tigers as they look to improve upon a 15-36 record that saw them miss the SEC Tournament.