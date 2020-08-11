Nine Missouri gymnasts were recognized as Scholastic All-Americans, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced Tuesday.

To qualify for Scholastic All-America honors, student-athletes must hold a GPA of 3.5 or over, or earn a 3.5 during the academic year. The Tigers posted a 3.5488 grade-point-average as a team for the 2019-20 academic year.

Kambrie Brandt, Chelsey Christensen, Lauren Clevenger, Helen Hu, Adalayna Hufendiek, Anna McGee, Morgan Porter, Sienna Schreiber and Alisa Sheremeta were the nine Tigers honored Tuesday. Porter and Christensen received scholastic honors for the third time in their careers, while it was the second time for Sheremeta. The first of Sheremeta’s honors came while she was a freshman at University Illinous-Chicago.

Additionally, incoming Alabama transfer Macy Orosco also claimed Scholastic All-America honors.

