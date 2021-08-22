Three days after a humbling season opener, Missouri soccer fell to another Big Ten team.
The Tigers fell to Nebraska 5-0 off a brace from Eleanor Dale, a thunderous strike from about 30 yards by Teresa Pujado, an open header from a corner for Reagan Rabe and an own goal from Macy Trujillo.
Missouri was plagued by some of the same defensive issues that caused it to lose its first match against Illinois 4-0. Despite some improvements, the Tigers consistently conceded chances from the wings, with one of those chances resulting in Dale’s first goal.
“We need to battle harder,” Missouri coach Stefanie Golan said. “(I’m) not happy with the type of goals we gave up, but in moments, they fought. They competed.”
Golan made two changes to the team that started against the Illini, replacing Jadyn Easley and Caroline Lyman with Grace Pettet and Trujillo.
“We felt like we needed to solidify our backline,” Golan said. “We got played through too easily against Illinois.”
Nebraska came into the match 1-0 after beating Western Illinois 3-0 on Thursday. Dale’s two goals were enough to propel the Cornhuskers to 2-0 before the floodgates fully opened.
The Tigers have gone into halftime down by one in both matches so far this season before allowing more in the second half. They conceded three in the second half to Illinois and four to Nebraska, much to the displeasure of Golan.
“The goals that we’re giving up, we’re kind of giving to the other team instead of making them work for it,” she said. “We’ve got to compete inside our 18 (yard box) a little bit harder.”
Despite that, Missouri had its chances.
The Tigers had six corners and numerous chances off set pieces, but they were never able to connect to trouble Nebraska’s Sami Hauk in goal. Striker Julissa Cisneros found herself with the ball in the box and made good connection on her shot, forcing a strong save from substitute keeper Makinzie Short.
“Grittiness, just a will to battle inside the 18,” Golan said of the reason her team wasn’t able to find a goal on their opportunities. “On attack, we’ve got to be first to the ball.”
Golan made a change in net about midway through the second half, replacing starting keeper Isabella Alessio with McKenna Sheehan. Golan said the move was to give Sheehan minutes and credited her work rate throughout the preseason and early season sessions.
“We’ve been bleeding goals, so why not make a change and give her the opportunity to see what she can do,” Golan said of Sheehan.
Missouri hosts Indiana State in its next match Thursday. The Sycamores opened their season with a 3-1 win against Eastern Illinois. The Tigers won the only other meeting between the two schools, namely a 4-0 win in Columbia in 2001.
Golan said the coaches have been focusing on their team and trying to find the best solution for the problems they face now.
“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board,” Golan said. “We’ve got to really break down both games. … And what do we think is going to put this group in the best position based on what they bring to the table now, not based on where we want to take the program.”