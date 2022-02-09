One game shy. Five runs shy. However you put it, Missouri softball came up just short of a trip to the Women’s College World Series last season.
Last year’s Tigers earned the right to host Super Regionals, where they were bested by James Madison, which rode a pair of stellar performances from Odicci Alexander to Oklahoma City. The path there for the Tigers starts again at 9 a.m. Friday in Leesburg, Florida, against Penn State.
“Just knowing how close we did make it to the College World Series last year is a big motivating factor for all of us because we know what it feels like to be there and how much of a heartbreak we did have last year,” outfielder Brooke Wilmes said.
Missouri will have its shot again this spring. Of the nine players who met the minimum requirement of two plate appearances per game and 75% of games played in 2021, eight are still on the roster. Cayla Kessinger, who posted a 1.038 OPS and started all but one game for the Tigers last year, is the lone departure.
The Tigers’ lineup is chalked full of talent, but Wilmes and shortstop Jenna Laird stand out — both were named to the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List and made the Preseason All-SEC team. However, the two are on opposite ends of their collegiate timetables. Wilmes comes back as a graduate student, meanwhile Laird returns as a sophomore after being named SEC Freshman of the Year.
Catcher Hatti Moore — who joined her teammates on the Preseason All-SEC team — and third baseman Kimberly Wert tied for the team lead in home runs in 2021 with 17 each, good for fifth-most in the conference. Both will return to their roles this spring.
The Tigers led the SEC in runs scored, on base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases last season. With starters returning at nearly every position, Missouri’s lineup is poised to torment opposing pitchers again.
“We have the mindset and we know what it takes to be there,” second baseman Kendyll Bailey said. “I’d say going into this year, we’re just gonna keep who we were last year and just grow off that.”
There’s been little roster turnover within the pitching staff. The Tigers will utilize five pitchers, with junior Jordan Weber and sophomore Laurin Krings expected to take on the bulk of the work. Weber recorded a 2.82 ERA in 119⅓ innings last spring, while Krings’ ERA settled at 3.68 in 97 innings. Southpaw Emma Nichols is set to shoulder the closer responsibilities again after leading the SEC in saves last year.
At the surface level, Missouri wasn’t dominant in the circle last season. The Tigers posted the 10th-best ERA and seventh-most strikeouts of 13 SEC teams. However, they did it with two underclassmen in Weber and Krings as their innings leaders.
“Our pitching staff as a whole is a year older,” coach Larissa Anderson said. “They’re more mature.”
Last year’s pitchers improved as the season went on, and Anderson has noticed Krings’ continued improvement since last spring.
“She’s in better shape,” Anderson said. “She’s physically able to do a lot more than she was able to do last year, and she just feels better about herself because of that.”
Anderson has also spoken about how the addition of former Missouri pitcher Madi Norman as a volunteer assistant coach will help the team in the circle.
“I think our biggest weakness on our staff last year is we didn’t have a bullpen coach,” Anderson said. “I was trying to manage the bullpen from the dugout, calling pitches and as the head coach.
“Not only is (Norman) a coach, she’s a teammate, she’s an alumni.”
If the Tigers’ arms take another step forward, they have the potential to be a reliable complement to one of the nation’s most relentless offenses.
Projected starting lineup
C: Hatti Moore
1B: Emma Raabe
2B: Kendyll Bailey
3B: Kimberly Wert
SS: Jenna Laird
LF: Casidy Chaumont
CF: Brooke Wilmes
RF: Alex Honnold
DP: Riley Frizell
P: Jordan Weber, Laurin Krings
National rankings have the Tigers as a team that could be there at the very end. Missouri was ranked No. 11 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. The troubling news for the Tigers is who they will be competing against. It’s likely the SEC is the most competitive conference in NCAA softball. In the same USA Today/NFCA poll, Alabama ranked second, Florida sixth and Arkansas eighth.
“Everyone’s goal is to go to the World Series,” Anderson said. … “We talk about how we’re gonna do it — what we need to in order for that goal to become a reality — and it’s taking care of every single game. Playing as though every game is your last, every game is a championship game.”
For Missouri, the objective is clear.
“We want to host again,” Anderson said. “That’s our number one goal is to host.”