Missouri men's track and field competed in Day 3 of the SEC Outdoor Championships Saturday.
The men's team finished ninth (38 points), while the women's took 12th overall (27).
The Tigers were led by star discus thrower Mitchell Weber, who threw for 197-10/60.30m — winning the event overall and earning Missouri's first-ever discuss title at the SEC level (men's). It was his season-best score, keeping his No. 12 national spot intact.
Rece Rowan additionally participated in the discuss event, finishing fifth. He threw for 186-3/56.77m. He is currently ranked No. 21 in the NCAA West Prelim top 48.
Georgi Nachev placed third in the triple jump, going 53-1.75/16.20m. Roberto Vilches joined Nachev in the event, finishing behind him in fourth with a score of 7-1.75/2.18m. On the girls side, Mara Haeusler, Arianna Fischer, Mirieli Santos, and Euphenie Andre all placed fourth through seventh, respectively.
In the long-distance events, Martin Prondanov finished fourth in the 1500m final — with a time of 3:40.42 — while Davis Helmerich got eighth with 3:46.31. The 4x100 relay team (La'Rue Martin, Isaiah Vigliano, Blake Hays and Jayson Ashford) recorded a 41.14 time, finishing fifth overall.
The Tigers will next compete in NCAA West Preliminary Championships on May 25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.