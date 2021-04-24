For all the power the Arkansas softball lineup supposedly has, it left Game 1 of its series against Missouri with next to nothing to show for it.
Jordan Weber and Emma Nichols rendered the Razorbacks’ bats nearly silent, giving up two hits in Saturday’s 6-3 win in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
In addition to quieting the normally loud Arkansas bats, the Tigers made Razorback ace Mary Haff look mortal.
The Hogs’ starter brought a 1.38 ERA into the contest, having given up only 28 earned runs in 142.1 innings. No. 18 Missouri (33-10, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) added five more to that total on six hits and four walks during Haff’s five innings of work.
The Tigers added five more hits and another run off reliever Jenna Bloom, and the damage could have been worse. After Bloom took over following a leadoff walk pitched by Haff, she immediately pitched herself into more trouble.
Missouri brought the lead runner around to make it 5-3 before recording an out, and it loaded the bases before getting a second. Bloom stranded all three runners to keep the game from getting out of hand.
Bloom gave up one more in the seventh to make it 6-3 after a leadoff double from Kim Wert was capitalized on by Emma Raabe. She traded places with Wert, hitting a one-out RBI double to drive in the insurance run. The Tigers were unable to bring Raabe around, making her the last of nine Tiger runners left on base.
Honnold was one of four Tigers to hit multiple times on Saturday, making her first start since March 26 a quality one. Kendyll Bailey, Jenna Laird and Honnold all went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Bailey’s run and RBI came from her solo home run that gave Missouri a 4-3 lead in the fourth. Casidy Chaumont, the other to hit multiple times, was 3-for-4, driving in a pair and finishing a homer away from the cycle.
Both hits No. 8 Arkansas (37-6, 16-3 SEC) managed came from Danielle Gibson. She took advantage of Jordan Weber taking her time to settle into the game, going yard after Weber walked the two batters ahead of her.
That gave the Razorbacks an early 3-0 lead before Weber and Emma Nichols shut them down the rest of the game. Gibson’s two-out double in the third was the only other Arkansas hit, allowing Weber to move her season record to 9-2 and Nichols to collect her conference-leading seventh save.