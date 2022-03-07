After winning its first two games in the series, Missouri baseball played its most complete game against Tarleton State. The Tigers balanced good pitching — both starting and relieving — with productive batting to earn their first series sweep since 2020.
On the offensive side, Torin Montgomery continued to be the sparkplug for Missouri. In each game, he gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn’t lose. Across the series, he hit .375 with six RBI.
Despite Montgomery carrying a heavy workload, a set of new faces made meaningful debuts against the Texans.
During Friday’s game, the closest of the series, Cam Careswell made his first start and went 3-4 with three RBI. The freshman from Lee’s Summit only saw one at-bat before this series and got placed in the starting lineup because of injury.
Another player debuting was Juju Stevens. The freshman missed Missouri’s previous road trip but pinch hit in Saturday’s game and got his first start Sunday. He went 1-4 with two RBI across both games. The Tigers’ bats struggled in their previous series, scoring four runs in both games against Louisiana-Monroe. But with the home crowd behind them, Missouri found its offensive production again. Missouri scored 26 runs over 24 innings and averaged 8.66 runs per game.
The biggest improvement early in the season has come from the Tigers’ pitching staff. After having a 7.24 ERA as a team last year, Missouri has its ERA down to 3.81 through three series. There is still room to improve as the Tigers are getting some key pitchers back. Austin Marozas and Ian Lohse made their season debuts Sunday after missing the first nine games due to injuries. The stand out performers of the week, though, were Spencer Miles and Austin Troesser. In their starts , the pair combined for 10 innings, giving up one run.
Troesser has made the biggest improvement of any pitcher. After only pitching for 2⅓ innings his freshman year with a 27 ERA, he came into this year expecting to be a bullpen arm for Missouri, but found his way into the starting rotation out of necessity. In his three appearances, he is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA and is making his case to keep the job going forward.
This series was the first time the Tigers have been consistent on both sides of the diamond. After winning 15 games last year, Missouri is six games away from meeting that mark. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum rolling as they bring in ranked Gonzaga for a four game series at Taylor Stadium.