With the MLB in a lockout, the NBA paused for All-Star weekend and the Super Bowl having come and gone, there were more eyes on college baseball as teams all across the country started their 2022 campaigns this past weekend.
Across the Southeastern Conference attendance records were broken as fans filled stadiums. Some left with hope, others left woefully disappointed. Let’s recap the 2022 opening weekend.
The hopeful
According to DI Baseball’s rankings, eight SEC teams are ranked after opening weekend. None of them put up the offensive performance that LSU did.
LSU put up 51 runs over 24 innings to sweep its opening opponent Maine. While its pitching at times left something to be desired, giving up six or more runs twice, the team did more than enough to justify its top 10 preseason ranking.
Ole Miss was one of only two teams from the SEC to rise up the polls after opening weekend, moving from fifth to third after its three-game sweep of Charleston Southern. Although a win over the Buccaneers isn’t anything to get too excited about, the Rebels managed to end two of their three games early with the run rule and didn’t allow more than three runs in any of the games.
The other team to move up the rankings was Tennessee. The Volunteers completed a three-game sweep of Georgia Southern while pitching shutouts to open and close the series. Tennessee rose one spot from No. 19 to 18 after its performance. The Volunteers will try and replicate a successful 2021 that saw them finish with 50 wins and host a regional.
The final hopeful team is hopeful for a vastly different reason. Despite not being ranked, Missouri makes the list of hopeful teams. It didn’t go undefeated over the weekend like some other unranked SEC teams, but MU had the most room for improvement. After finishing the 2021 season with only 15 wins and being one of only two teams to finish below .500 in the SEC, Missouri went 3-1 in a road series against Nicholls State already getting a fifth of the way to last season’s win total.
The woeful
Mississippi State is the first team in the “woeful” section. The defending national-champion Bulldogs lost a three-game series against the new No. 12 team in the country — Long Beach State. Losing a series to a team as good as the Dirtbags wouldn’t normally be as big of a deal, but Mississippi State got shutout in the first game and only managed three runs in a losing effort Saturday. The Bulldogs then picked up an easy win against against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday to bring them back to .500, but they still fell in the rankings dropping from No. 4 to No. 7.
Vanderbilt was also punished by scheduling a highly-ranked opponent early, as it lost two out of three to the new fourth best team in the country. It was a tightly contested series but Oklahoma State just barely beat the Commodores on Saturday and Sunday to drop Vanderbilt to No. 5 in Monday’s rankings. It doesn’t look too bad for the Commodores, who matched the Cowboys‘ 11 total runs scored throughout the series, but you never want to lose your opening series at home.
The final woeful team is Florida. The Gators saw the biggest fall in the rankings from an SEC team dropping six spots from No. 9 to 15 after losing a three-game series against previously unranked Liberty. Florida came into this season ranked in the top 10 with high expectations after finishing last year unranked. Through one series the Gators have failed to live up to the hype.
Final thoughts
These early-season series are often looked at as tune-ups, so you shouldn’t take too much away from what a team does in February.
Teams that disappointed will most likely bounce back just fine as they play unranked opponents over the coming weeks. Even Arkansas, the No. 2 team in the country, dropped a game against unranked Illinois State. There is still plenty of baseball to play before May, and SEC fans should enjoy a relaxed nonconference schedule before conference play begins.