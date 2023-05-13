In a garage tucked away in the back of Laffree Hall at the University of Missouri, a team of students put their minds and talents together to create something many gearheads can only dream about — a custom-built formula-style race car.
Mizzou racing is one of more than 600 teams across over 20 countries that compete in Formula SAE, a competition hosted by the Society of Automotive Engineering where students design, build and race open-wheel single-seater racing cars.
On Monday, the Tigers will head to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, to battle against 120 teams from across the globe in eight different events. In this same competition last year, Mizzou racing finished 19th out of 89 teams. The journey to a top-20 finish was not met without its fair share of potholes. In the not-so-distant past, that kind of finish seemed almost unimaginable.
During the spring of 2020, a miscommunication led to the team failing to submit a funding request for the upcoming season to the College of Engineering. Shortly after, COVID-19 slammed the brakes on all Formula SAE competitions.
Current president and then-freshman Chris Drake remembers how devastating the sequence was for the members.
“I was a freshman when COVID shut down competition. It sucked, but I didn’t feel the stress of it all until sophomore year,” Drake said. “We lost a lot of the knowledge transfer that we would have had. With no money from the college, we had to finish the car with about a fifth of the budget we usually had.”
The team had to rely heavily on sponsors to keep the team alive. With the organization pinching pennies, members were taking money out of their own pockets to help provide for the team.
Drake and former president Cory Haberberger took charge of the team in their sophomore year. In the spring of 2021, current vice president Spencer Goldstein joined Mizzou racing.
“When Spencer showed up, the dynamic duo of me and Cory turned into the triple threat,” Drake said. “We relearned as much as we could over the next year.”
By the time the 2022 season rolled around, Mizzou racing started to take form. A dream to keep the team alive turned into 60-hour weeks in preparation for the May competition.
“There were just five of us that were really dedicated to getting the car into a competitive spot,” Goldstein said. “That car placed 19th in the nation, but it’s been a lot of work, especially trying to recruit new members.”
One member who joined the team in the spring of 2022, Gillian Dorman, knew immediately that she wanted to help Mizzou racing rise to the top.
“After the new member meeting, they took us down in the shop,” Dorman said. “Chris was sitting in the car just revving it up. I remember sitting there and thinking, ‘Holy crap, that is so amazing. I have to be a part of this.”
As she grew more accustomed to the team, Dorman started coming around more often and made good on her wishes to help the team grow. Today, Dorman is the acting team manager, runs new member recruitment, leads the team's business marketing and heads the cost and manufacturing presentation, which she and the team placed 10th in during the May 2022 competition.
“The team pre-Gillian was basically a bunch of dudes with a lack of organization,” Drake said. “She took over a lot of the planning and scheduling of things. It took away a lot of the stress and made it easier for us to be engineers while she managed the team.”
The team’s recent success has not gone without notice. With Dorman taking the reins for recruiting, Mizzou racing currently holds a roster of 28 students.
“In a typical new member class, we get like three to four people joining,” Dorman said. “This year we are hoping to see 10 or more members join the team.”
With new members come new ideas. The recruits this past year continue to make a lasting impact on the program.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without recruiting such good members this year,” Goldstein said. “We have new members putting in unbelievable hours into this car. One of the freshmen on our team even redesigned the entire oil system.”
Mizzou racing will be bringing its car, No. 18, to the Michigan competition. While the car is the same build as No. 92, which competed in June of 2022, improvements have been made in every area.
Much like No. 92, which placed sixth in endurance during the June competition, No. 18 is all about speed. The team designs the entire car around the endurance test — a 13-mile race featuring two drivers. This is the highest-awarding event of the competition, with a max of 275 possible points.
Before this, the team must go through a series of technical inspections to make sure their car is safe to race. After the car passes inspection, it competes in eight events with a total of 1,000 possible points.
First is the static competition. Here, each team's car will go through three different presentations — Design, Cost and Manufacturing and Analysis and Presentation. Design is the most important of these events, with a total of 150 possible points. Cars are assessed on the improvements that have been made, data that supported these changes and the results of these changes.
After all this, the car hits the track for the “fun events,” as Drake describes them. Five dynamic competitions — Acceleration, Autocross, Skidpad, Fuel Economy and Endurance — highlight this section of events, with Autocross and Endurance being the most important.
Coming off of their sixth-place finish in endurance during the June 2022 competition, the team is hoping to finish in the upper echelon at Formula SAE Michigan. Autocross, a race against the clock rather than other drivers, is worth 125 points and decides the driving order for endurance. Last year, an error in the car's shifters caused the Tigers to fall in Autocross placement and set them back for the Endurance competition.
“We got stuck behind a bunch of slow drivers during Endurance. There are designated passing zones so if you get stuck behind a slow driver, you’re stuck there until the next zone," Goldstein said. "One strength we have is how fast our drivers are. With a better finish in Autocross, we think we can finish top three.”
Mizzou racing looks to solidify itself as a true contender moving forward after finishing the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish in May and a 14th-place finish in June.
“The fact that we are putting in 60-hour weeks sets us apart from these powerhouse schools,” Goldstein said. “We don’t have as much funding or support, but everyone here wants to help make this car as fast as possible.”
Mizzou racing will start competition at Formula SAE Michigan at 8 a.m. Thursday. Saturday’s Endurance event will be the final race, with the award ceremony closing out the week at 8 p.m. that night.
While winning is the driving force behind the team’s motivation, the members make sure to take in everything that the international competition of Formula SAE offers.
“At the end of the day, we are just a group of amazing friends that just want to build race cars and go fast,” Drake said. “If we keep that energy and continue to work hard, there is nothing we can’t do.”