In a garage tucked away in the back of Laffree Hall at the University of Missouri, a team of students put their minds and talents together to create something many gearheads can only dream about — a custom-built formula-style race car.

Mizzou racing is one of more than 600 teams across over 20 countries that compete in Formula SAE, a competition hosted by the Society of Automotive Engineering where students design, build and race open-wheel single-seater racing cars.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700