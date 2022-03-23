Missouri gymnastics coach Shannon Welker was honored as the SEC Gymnastics Coach of the Year, the SEC announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

The nine-year coaching veteran led the Tigers to their highest program score ever March 19, scoring 196.875 points in a fourth-place finish.

Junior gymnast Sienna Schreiber was announced Co-Event Specialist of the Year. She will share the award with Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne.

Ranked No. 5 in the conference on the balance beam, Schreiber has claimed nine event titles this season.

The All-SEC Gymnastics Team was also announced, with Missouri’s Amari Celestine, Helen Hu, Jocelyn Moore, Schreiber and Alisa Sheremeta all being named.

Moore and Celestine were named to the All-Freshman squad.

Currently a No. 11 seed nationally, Missouri next competes in the Raleigh Regional for the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship, taking place from March 30 to April 2.

