Wendel Camargo will join Missouri volleyball as its recruiting coordinator, Tigers coach Dawn Sullivan announced Wednesday. Camargo spent the past five years with Texas A&M as an assistant coach.
After getting his start with the University of Sao Paulo men's volleyball team in his home country of Brazil, Camargo has improved every team he has been a part of. He was on staff with the Dominican Republic women's national team from 2009 to 2012 and helped the team to the 2012 London Summer Olympics, the team's first appearance in the Olympic games in 16 years.