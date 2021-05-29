Missouri softball was listed as the visitor at its own home Saturday, as it faced James Madison in a do-or-die Game 2 of the NCAA Columbia Super Regional. The Tigers, fresh off a one-hit defeat at the hands of Dukes ace Odicci Alexander, found their missing bats in the top of the second inning, propelling them to a 7-1 victory in front of a crowd that broke the attendance record set Friday night by 47 spectators with a total of 2,679.
The two teams play again at 11 a.m. Sunday in a winner-take-all matchup on ESPN.
It was James Madison’s first loss since March 27, when it dropped a 5-4 game to Elon, snapping a 28-game winning streak. It was the first time in more than a year that the Dukes lost a game by more than one run.
“We knew, ‘Never say die,’ and we knew we had to come out and we had to compete,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “Backs up against the wall and we’re playing for tomorrow, and we got ourselves there.”
Unsurprisingly, the Dukes went with ace pitcher Alexander in the circle for the second night in a row. More surprising was the performance that they got from her.
This was the first loss attributed to Alexander (15-1) this season. Five of Missouri’s runs came with her in the circle in the second inning. She was charged with a sixth and exited having allowed one earned run on four hits.
“Hitting is very contagious, and (Missouri) got very contagious in that second inning and they got a lot of confidence,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “You can’t go back now. It’s back to the drawing board, we look at film again, we figure out, ‘OK, we’re not going there ever again’ and just make the adjustment.”
The Tigers’ bats came to life in the top of the second inning. It started with Cayla Kessinger’s solo shot with one out that flew well over the right field wall to make it a 1-0 game.
The “visitors” were far from done in the frame.
Casidy Chaumont got her first hit of the series and eventually was brought home on a fielder’s choice from the Tigers’ infield-hit specialist, Abby George, to make it 2-0. George reaching base was declared an error
Then, fresh off the wounds of the final out from the night before, Brooke Wilmes stepped up to the plate. In the left-handed batter’s box with a 1-1 count, Wilmes once again found a pitch that she liked. She once again swung. She once again made contact.
This time, though, the result was different. Much different.
Wilmes fired a three-run shot, her fourth home run in five NCAA Tournament games, over the left-field wall to give her team a 5-0 lead.
“I told the whole team that, ‘We can’t get yesterday back. Yesterday is gone,’” Anderson said. “‘So you can’t try to get yesterday in one at-bat. You can’t go outside of yourself. You just have to play the game that’s given you right now at this moment.’ You could just see that everyone — they were angry.”
“When they get like that, they’re fierce competitors, but I have to zone them in to get them to focus on what we have ahead of us. We’re playing for tomorrow, and it just gets them back to focus.”
Still, the Tigers weren’t finished with the inning.
Hatti Moore, who became public enemy number one for James Madison fans following some comments in the mid-week media session, recovered from her 0 for 3 outing the night before. She knocked an RBI single into shallow left, and while she was thrown out trying to get to second, Jenna Laird touched home plate, and the damage was done.
The Tigers finished the frame with a 6-0 lead. The raucous, rowdy section of purple-clad fans behind their team’s dugout were noticeably quieter than the night before. They hadn’t seen their team concede this many runs in a game — let alone a single inning — since April 17 in a 10-9 win over Elon.
“(The team) hit early, and they looked at some video and (associate head coach Chris Malveaux) talked about having a better game plan,” Anderson said. “We just had a better game plan going in, and we stuck to the game plan. We didn’t panic, and that really is what made the difference.”
Kessinger, however, was not finished. She stepped up again in the top of the third and went for the long game. She hit a solo home run to center to give the Tigers a 7-0 advantage. The two shots were her 13th and 14th home runs of the season.
“When you hit a home run, especially with a packed stadium, it’s so cool,” Kessinger said. “There is nothing better, and I will say this till the day that I die: There’s nothing better than hugging your teammates after a home run and coming into the dugout.”
For the second time in the NCAA Tournament, freshman pitcher Laurin Krings started the game. This time however, she gave up four times as many hits as she did in the first.
Unfortunately for James Madison, she only gave up one in the other outing.
Krings dealt throughout the evening. She pitched the full game, gave up no walks and struck out 10 on a night when the Tigers appeared relentless . She lost her shutout in the final frame, but that was no matter.
“Going into this game, I was just trying to think of it like any other game,” Krings said. “I just wanted to go out there and help keep the seniors’ season going. I just want to help out as much as I can to get them to the World Series and so our season doesn’t end yet.”
The Tigers go into Sunday’s game searching for their first Women’s College World Series appearance in a decade. The Dukes go in looking for their first-ever appearance in Oklahoma City’s big show. The pressure will be high in both dugouts as each team looks to write another chapter in its storybook season.
“We can’t play with the fear of losing,” Kessinger said. “Going into tomorrow, yes, there’s a lot on the line, but we can’t think that way. We just have to play good softball, and the ball is gonna fall where it’s gonna fall. In the end of the day, if you can walk away knowing you put your best foot forward, that’s all we can ask for. I think, as a team, if we show out the way we did today and focus on us and nobody else, I think that’s gonna help us go way farther.”