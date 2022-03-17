Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State’s pitchers have surrendered a total of 25 home runs this season. Missouri softball’s Kimberly Wert doesn’t need that number to balloon — she just needs it to go up by one.
All eyes will be on Wert as No. 18 Missouri plays six games — two against each of No. 14 Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State — in the Mizzou Classic this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With her next big fly, Wert will become the Tigers’ all-time home run leader. Wert’s current total with the Tigers rests at 47 — number 48 will carve the Virginia native’s name into Missouri’s history books.
Wert has 52 home runs in her collegiate career; she hit five homers her freshman year at Hofstra, where she played under coach Larissa Anderson in 2018.
By 2019, Anderson was coaching at Missouri, and Wert, having transferred from Hofstra, was still with her. In her sophomore season and her first with the Tigers, Wert hit 19 home runs, the second-most in a single season in program history. She added three home runs in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign before slugging 17 more in 2021.
If Wert wants home run No. 48 in a Tigers uniform this weekend, it will not come easily. Northwestern and Stanford boast true aces in Danielle Williams and Alana Vawter.
Both Williams and Vawter made appearances on USA Softball’s 2022 Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List and have lived up to expectations.
Williams has 101 strikeouts through 73 innings to pair with a 0.96 ERA. The lefty has conceded 35 hits, six of which have gone for home runs.
Vawter has shown a similar level of dominance, pitching to a 1.41 ERA this season. The most frightening part of Vawter’s game — at least for Wert’s prospects of breaking Missouri’s home run record — is her ability to limit the long ball. Vawter has allowed 13 home runs in 331 career innings, which averages out to roughly one home run surrendered every 25 innings. In 2022 alone, Vawter has given up one four-bagger in 69 ⅔ innings.
With two games against both Northwestern (15-4) and Stanford (18-4), it’s less a question of if Wert will face Williams and Vawter and more a question of how many times. Regardless of who she faces on either team, a home run will be a tall order. Northwestern and Stanford have team ERAs of 1.83 and 1.37, respectively.
Ball State (6-13) is the Tigers’ most favorable matchup of the weekend, especially for Wert and the offense. The Cardinals have allowed 6.63 runs per game. Just one of Ball State’s three pitchers with the most innings thrown has an ERA under five.
Since she arrived at Missouri, Wert has left no questions about her play, except the one that looms large this weekend: In which game will she hit that record-breaking home run?